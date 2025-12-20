Roblox: The Forge – Finding the Arcane Pickaxe

Here’s how to use the Unknown key you get from the Bard to find the Arcane Pickaxe

The Forge is a new game on the Roblox platform, with players flocking to its fun and quick to pick up gameplay. It doesn’t take long to mine your way into a plethora of new tools. One of those is the Arcane Pickaxe. Glowing with golden aura, this pickaxe is sure to turn heads amongst other forge players. Here’s how to obtain this majestical tool.

Where do I find the Arcane Pickaxe?

First things first, you’re going to have needed to have finished a previous quest; The Lost Guitar. This requires locating the Bard in Stonewake’s Crossing, and retrieving his guitar. To find out where to get that quest and how to finish it, you can check that out here. After you have completed that quest, the bard will reward you, the player, with an unknown key.

What can I Do With the Unknown Key?

After being rewarded with the unknown key, head away from the bard into the cave. You’ll reach the main area where Nord and Umut the Brave stand against the walls. Look up near Nord to see a sign with an arrow on it. Follow that arrow sign to the right. Hugging the right wall, head forward past the mining deposits and zombies. You’ll see another arrow sign with a splitting path to the left, forward, and right. The forward path and right path merge together so it technically doesn’t matter which of the two you choose, but it’s easier to stay hugging the right wall and follow that opening into the Inner Cave. Exploring just a bit deeper, a metal gate blocking off a small room will be visible. Mind the zombie spawns and make your way to the gate, where you will be prompted to use the newly acquired key.

The gate will retreat, allowing you entry into the blocked area, Fallen Angel’s Cave. Floating above a pedestal is a glorious, holy pickaxe lit by golden light. It’s surrounded by a large pair of chiseled hands and a statue of an unknown guardian, with their arms opened wide. The Arcane Pickaxe.

What is the Arcane Pickaxe?

With a price tag of a whopping $125,000 dollars, the Arcane pickaxe is a Tier 2 level pickaxe, with the following stats:

Mine Power: 115

115 Mine Speed: +10%

+10% Luck Boost: +50%

+50% Rune Slot: 3

Below the stats reads an interesting small descriptor;

“ A pickaxe charged with arcane energy, said to draw rare ore straight from the stone.”

Here is where this journey ends for now, unless you already have the funds to purchase the Arcane Pickaxe. If you don’t, you’ll be in for a potentially long quest to mine precious ore, and of course forge numerous weapons and armor, in order to gain the large sum.

If you need a way to find some of the more expensive and rare ore, we have already gathered and compiled an expansive list that you can peruse at your own time here. Not only does it list what ore to look for, but where to find them and for how much they sell.

For right now, below is a short list of the 5 most expensive ore currently and where they are located at.

Arcane Crystal:

Mined from Crystals in Goblin Cave

1 in 1.100K chance

Sale price is $112.50

Darkyte:

Mined from Volcanic Rock in Forgotten Kingdom

1 in 6.65k chance

Sale price is $94.50

Demonite:

Mined from Volcanic Rock in Forgotten Kingdom

1 in 3.66k chance

Sale price is $82.50

Rainbow Crystal:

Mined from Crystals in Goblin Cave

1 in 1.5K chance

Sale price is $78.75

Magmaite:

Mined from Volcanic Rock in Forgotten Kingdom

1 in 3k chance

Sale price is $75

Easy to say, this tool is incredibly powerful. It will not be as quick to obtain like the items required to unlock the area it stays. It’ll take a lot of grinding and being smart with your in-game dollars to purchase, making it a pretty late game item. It might be worth the effort though, with its stats ranking among the top for all the pickaxes in the game.