Roblox: What are Trusted Connections and How to Add Them

Roblox introduced stricter filters for players on their platform, here’s how you can still chat with your close friends.

Roblox is home to players of all ages. With updates that have happened to the popular platform, the creators added extra precautions between players to ensure safety, including age-based filtering for chatting either through DMs or Voice Chat. One update changes how friends work on the site. Transforming into Connections, users that are 13-17 cannot become friends with users that are older, 18+, and vice versa. Other features can be unlocked with Trusted Connections, but that’s the nitty gritty for later, let’s break down the basics.

What are Trusted Connections?

This feature is a subset of the main connections, allowing users to add people they know and trust, bypassing some of the filters put in place and unlocking other features like Party Voice and chat. This feature is helpful for users who play with people they know IRL who they are familiar with and trust to chat with unfiltered versus players you meet online on the platform. This includes users who are in a different age group. An example being a parent who plays on the platform with their child who is under 18.

How do I add a Trusted Connection?

To add a trusted connection, Roblox must first verify your age to know which age group you belong to. Below is a step by step guide on how to verify your age.

Log into your account on the Roblox Website.

Click on the gear icon in the top right corner and then “ Settings ”

” Navigate to Account Info

Scroll down to Personal and you will see a box under your birthday to check your age to get more features.

and you will see a box under your birthday to check your age to get more features. You can choose to take a photo of your ID by clicking “Continue with ID” and then a selfie to make sure they match, or you can click “Continue with selfie” where Roblox will use the Facial Age Estimator to determine what age group you belong to.

Steps from here on done on a phone.

Once your age has been verified, go to the home screen and click on the + symbol underneath the Connections area near the top of the screen. Once clicked, you will be prompted to allow Roblox to access your contacts if you haven’t already. From there you can either immediately add connections from your contacts or can click the Contacts icon to bring up a list of people in your phone contacts to invite.

Or you can click the My QR icon to bring up your Roblox specific QR code that friends can scan. You can also scan a friend’s code by clicking the square in the top right corner, where it will open your camera allowing you to scan the other’s phone and add them.

Players who are added and haven’t gone through age verification themselves will be added as regular connections, not trusted connections.

From here, two users who belong to the 13-17 group who have added each other as a trusted connection will unlock Expressive Chat, where they can voice chat in Party Voice as well as message each other without the usual filters.

For users who are 18+ communicating with others in the same age group, adding someone as a connection is not necessary to voice chat or message without filters. However, to chat with users under 18, adding them through contacts or QR code is the only way to chat with them through messages unfiltered, or by Party Voice, which is done by adding the connection into a party.

Please note:

Users who are under 13 do not have access to any of these features and are subject to the standard interaction filters. This includes users who are added through contacts or QR code. We are adding this for the example of parents wanting to play with their children. Parents will not be able to use these features with their children who are under 13.

From here, hope into a game together and enjoy being able to chat with your trusted pals or family members without the annoyance that can come from standard filtering used for average online interactions!