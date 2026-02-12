Roblox: Abyss – Codes for February 2026

Despite originally being released almost a year ago, Abyss has recently become one of the hottest games on the popular platform, Roblox. After diving in, we can see why!

A beautiful quality game, with visuals that are top tier, interesting and fun game mechanics, along with good skill increase pacing, this game has it all! This all may not be a surprise when you find out who is behind this underwater gem.

Founder of another incredible and popular game on the same platform, FireAtacck has previously lent their creative brain to The Forge, a game where the concept surrounds mining a wide variety of ore to craft and either wield or sell armor and weapons. Far more goes in the game, but once you’ve played both games, you will begin to see the similarities in quality!

With new games, comes new codes! Below we’ll list the most current working codes, along with how to put them in!

What are the Working Codes in Abyss? (as of February 12, 2026)

Below is the most current list of working codes, as well as the rewards for putting them in. Keep in mind codes are case sensitive, so you can copy and paste the codes below!

BUGFIX01

100x Shards

1x Drop Luck Potion

1x Speed Potion

RELEASE

100x Star Shards

5x Small Oxygen Pods

1x Speed Potion

How Do I Put in Codes in Abyss?

Below is a short guide on how to get to the area to put in codes in Abyss.

Open the game on whichever favored platform.

Click the Gear icon on the left hand side to open up Settings .

icon on the left hand side to open up . Scroll down to the bottom to find the Codes section.

section. Type or copy-paste code in the “enter code…” box.

box. Click Redeem.

Why is My Code Not Working?

If you are having issues with codes not working, the usual suspects are;

The code no longer works. Codes expire frequently, we try our best to keep an updated list of working and expired codes, but these are ever-changing.

The code you are typing in is spelt wrong or has an extra space either before or after the code.

You have already redeemed the code. If this is the case, when you type in the code and try to redeem, a small pop-up at the bottom of the screen will alert you that you have already redeemed it.

Where can I Find More Codes for Abyss?

You can always check this page out for updates on working codes, but even we miss some!

The developer and game has their own discord that you can join where fellow players can discuss the game. Developers tend to drop updates about their games here, along with codes. Even if they don’t directly drop them there, other players are vocal when new codes are available so keep an eye out there!

Roblox is a popular place for fishing simulators, so Abyss land amongst similar games. Through high quality visuals and gameplay, we expect this game to stand out and set the mold for future fishing simulators!