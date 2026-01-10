Roblox: 99 Nights in the Forest – Sacrifice Totem

Exploring along the barren gray lands, you find a chest containing an odd straw doll with nails sticking out of it. Wondering what it does? Find out here.

99 Nights in the Forest, first introduced in early 2025 has captured the interest of many Roblox players. How could it not? Spooks, frights, and survival, it’s a game that can get your blood pumping. Another aspect of the game is exploring different areas in the game like the Forest Biome, Snow Biome, Volcanic Biome, and Caves. In one of these areas lies a special item, the Sacrifice Totem. Let’s explore what it is and what it does.

What is the Sacrifice Totem?

As the name suggests, this human shaped straw item can be used as a sacrificial charge. If you don’t know what that has to do with the game, let me explain. In the Volcanic Biome, if the player/s have gotten their campfire to at least level 4, you can discover a Volcano. This structure is unique, as players can sacrifice the corpses of enemies they’ve fought into the volcano. Sacrificing a certain amount, 8, will reward players with a creation of a specific item that spawns on the stone table inside the room.

Sacrificing 8 the first time will give the Three Cultist Gems,.

The next set will give One Forest Gem Fragment.

And the third time will give either an Infernal Crossbow or Infernal Sword.

So you can see that having enough bodies to feed to the volcano can be a task of its own. That’s where the Sacrifice Totem comes into play. This item works as Two sacrifices. Buy one get one type of feel. This is it’s only use in the game, but it sure is a helpful one.

Where can I find a Sacrifice Totem?

Finding these is as simple as exploring the Volcanic Biome. Found hidden only in Hot Chests in the biome.

What can I use the Sacrifice Totem for?

As explored earlier, you use these to spawn the beforementioned items, which you can use for many different purposes.

For the Cultist Gems, these can be used in creating a level 4 Crafting Bench, which in turn can allow players to craft level 4 structures for their base to help with storing items or fortifying, along with other important structures that help players survive the enemies that come in the dark, frightening nights.

Another use for these mysterious red and black gems is summoning the Cultist King, a hostile boss entity. Fighting and defeating this enemy can give pretty good loot, including items like the before mentioned Infernal Sword, or Infernal Crossbow. Along with dropping a few goodies, this boss’s corpse acts just like the Sacrifice Totem, counting as 2 charges. So hoist that heavy carcass into the lava below!

Another important item that was listed is a Forest Gem Fragment. This is also a crafting material like the cultist gems, instead these can be used to craft a level 5 Crafting Bench, a whole level higher that the ones that use Cultist Gems, though don’t let that write off their uses, as they come into play again with level 5 crafted structures. Incredibly important structures as the Weather Machine, Temporal Accelerometer, and Respawn Capsule. These three are invaluable to players, being able to stop it from raining and thunder storming for multiple days, accelerating time inside the game to skip a night, and lastly, to bring back recent dead players automatically. These three structures require Cultist Gems to activate, so being able to get these reliably is beneficial to the player in helping to beat the game quicker.

While this item only has one purpose, it’s a pretty great one. It’s highly encouraged that even if you happen across one of these little guys before you’ve found a volcano, go ahead and stash it away as it will come in handy eventually!