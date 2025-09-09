Roblox: How to get all Endings in Ink Game

Roblox has a variety of experiences based on popular culture, with Ink Game being reminiscent of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game. Survive deadly mini games relating to the show to be the last player standing or rebel and escape with your friends.

Ink Game has three endings, with Squid Game and Sky Squid Games being main endings, and the Rebel Ending being a secret ending.

Squid Game Ending

The Squid Game Ending is inspired by the final game in Season 1 of Squid Game. The two players that survive until the very end will enter an area where they’ll fight to the death using their fists. All your powers are deactivated and all items are removed. If you go outside of the marked fighting area, you will begin taking damage. Stay on the move and time your attacks to become the sole survivor of the Ink Game and bank yourself all the prize money.

Sky Squid Games

Sky Squid Games is akin to the end game in the final season of Squid Game. There are a total of three pillars, starting at the square pillar, then the triangle pillar, and finally the circle pillar. Every round, you must eliminate at least one player within the time limit after pressing the start button to advance to the next pillar. If you interact with the metal pole, you will be able to use it as a weapon. There can be multiple winners, so any player still alive when the time runs out on the third and final pillar will win, descending down to the guards who will allow you to escape the island with your cash prize.

Rebel Ending

Upon completing the glass bridge game, players may vote to end the games or continue to progress onto the next round. To get the Rebel ending, the majority of players must choose to vote to stop the games by selecting the “X” option.

When the rebel begins, you must steal a weapon from a guard. There are two guards stood by the elevator in the dorm room and from the moment the rebel begins, you can take them out to get their gun. More guards will come down the elevator, so if you didn’t manage to get a gun from the first guards, just wait for your team to shoot the next wave of guards and take a gun from their dead bodies.

Now everyone has a gun, you have to wait for the elevator to take you to the next area. You must fight your way through the guards to make your way to the staff area. At the top of your screen, you will be able to see how many guards you have to kill in order to progress to the next area and the time limit in which you must do it in. If you’re running low on health, be sure to take cover and your health will regenerate. You will be outnumbered by the guards, so playing your life is essential. Luckily, your gun has unlimited ammo, so you can spray through each area with your team.

When you’re at the staff offices, you must approach the door and plant a bomb. The final wave of guards will spawn from the control room and once they’re all down, you can take the elevator to the front man’s room. A cutscene will play, seeing you eliminate the masked front man, and the surviving players will take home a share of the cash prize.