Roblox: How to Trade Pets in Dig to Earth’s Core

Dig to Earth’s Core takes you on a Roblox adventure with your trusty pickaxe to disperse dirt to dig all the way down to the depths of numerous worlds. One key aspect of the game is the pets you have to accompany you along the way. In Dig to Earth’s Core, you can trade pets with anybody in the same lobby as you and this guide will show you how.

Earning and equipping pets grants you cash and the rarer the pet is, the higher the cash multiplier it provides. Pets are obtained by hatching eggs specific to each world, or they can be found by saving them from cages while digging. The more you progress through the game, the more expensive eggs become, but that means those pets will have higher cash multipliers. You can only use three pets at once, so make sure you have the strongest by your side.

Trading pets is a strategic move that allows you to give away unwanted pets in exchange for more powerful pets. However, you can also trade pets with your friends if you’re feeling generous to accelerate their cash flow.

More Roblox guides

Roblox: How to Play Dig to Earth’s Core | Beginner’s Guide | How to Play Roblox in 2025 | Roblox: What is Roblox Premium and How to Subscribe | How to Update Roblox on all Platforms |

How to trade pets in Dig to Earth’s Core

To trade pets in Dig to Earth’s Core, click on the Trade button towards the left side of your screen. This will bring up a list of players in the lobby that you can invite to trade. Simply invite a player to trade and wait for them to accept your request.

When a player is interested in trading with you, you can select the pets you want to trade. Although all your pets will show up on your screen, the player can only see the pets you select. You can trade multiple pets at once, or stick to one pet, tailoring your trade conditions depending on the other player’s offer. If you’re happy with the trade offer, you can click “ready,” but both players must select the ready option for the trade to happen.

After a successful trade, you will find your new pets by clicking on the Pets icon, directly above the trade button. You can then equip your new pets to accompany you on your digging journey to provide you with valuable cash boosts.

There are no limits on how many times you can trade pets in Dig to Earth’s Core, so you can trade to your heart’s content to secure the best deal!