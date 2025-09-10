Roblox: How to get Money Fast in Ink Game

Just like the Netflix show, Squid Game, there’s a huge cash prize for winners of the Roblox Ink Game. If you want to earn money fast (also known as Won,) in Ink Game, this guide contains the best methods.

Won is the main currency in Ink Game. It’s used to make upgrades, buy titles to equip to your character, and purchase a range of emotes.

How earn money fast in Ink Game

Rebel Ending

The best way to get money in Ink Game is by winning the games. The quickest way to do this is to complete the Rebel Ending. While the Squid Game and Sky Squid Games Endings are designed to be winner-takes-all, the Rebel Ending has a higher chance of survival and splits the cash between the remaining survivors.

After the glass bridge game, players may vote to end the games or continue to progress onto the next round. To get the Rebel ending, the majority of players must choose to vote to stop the games by selecting the “X” option. You can try convince players to go for the Rebel ending in the game chat.

When the rebellion begins, you must steal a weapon from a guard. There are two guards stood by the elevator in the dorm room and from the moment the rebel starts, you can take them out to get their gun. More guards will come from the elevator, so if you didn’t manage to get a gun from the first guards, just wait for your team to shoot the next wave of guards and take a gun from their dead bodies.

Now every member of your team has a weapon, wait for the elevator to take you to the next area. You must fight your way through the guards, all the way to the staff area. At the top of your screen, you will be able to see how many guards you have to kill in order to progress to the next area and the time limit in which you must do it in. If you’re running low on health, be sure to back up and take cover, allowing your health to regenerate. You will be outnumbered by the guards, so playing your life is essential.

When you’re at the staff offices, you must approach the door and plant a bomb. The final wave of guards will spawn from the doors of the control room and once they’re all down, you can take the elevator to the front man’s room. A cutscene will play, seeing you eliminate the masked front man, and the surviving players will take home a share of the Won cash prize.

Upgrades

If you want to get more cash with every Ink Game win, you can get the Won Boost upgrade to earn more Won from every action you complete. Also, you can become a VIP member by purchasing the VIP Pass for 649 Robux to receive a 25% Won boost.

AFK world

Alternatively, you can get Won by spending time in the AFK world that can be found at the back of the Ink Game dorm room. In the AFK world, you will get 5 million Won every 15 minutes and a power roll every 6 hours.