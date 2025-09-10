Roblox: How to get Spins in Dig to Earth’s Core

In Dig to Earth’s Core, you begin by embarking on a Roblox adventure with just a pickaxe to your name to remove all the dirt by digging down to the depths of numerous worlds. Your pickaxe can be swapped out for improved versions, you can collect powerful pets, and carry out various upgrades along the way. There are a plethora of ways to get rewards in Dig to Earth’s Core, including through spins.

Spins are a valuable way to obtain the extra boosts you need to make upgrades, especially in the early game. By default, you will receive a free spin every four minutes in Dig to Earth’s Core. When you have spins, open up the wheel by clicking the Spin button towards the top right of your screen. Alternatively, you can visit the wheel that’s on the edge of the digging area to spin it. Both wheels are the same, so it makes no difference the way in which you decide to access the wheel. With the wheel open, you can turn on auto spin which will use your spins as soon as you enter the wheel screen. The items on offer at the wheel are gems, cash, more spins, and a powerful pet, if you’re lucky enough to hit it.

More Roblox guides

How to get spins in Dig to Earth’s Core

You can complete various quests to earn rewards such as gems, cash, and spins. Most of these can be completed passively, but the Quests tab on the left side of your screen will show your quests and the rewards tied to each one. Examples of quests include hatching a certain number of eggs, and inviting a friend to join you.

As you play, you will unlock free rewards depending on the amount of time you spend in Dig to Earth’s Core. When a reward is ready to claim, click the Rewards buttons towards the top right of your screen. Here, you can get more spins, along with cash, gems, and pets.

The final way in which you can get your hands on more spins in Dig to Earth’s Core is by entering promo codes in-game. Developer Slime Mime Studios has an official Discord server for Dig to Earth’s Core and they release codes that grant cash, gems, and of course, free spins. To redeem a code, click on the Codes button at the top right side of your screen and type or copy and paste an active code into the text box. As soon as you claim a code, the rewards will be instantly added to your account.