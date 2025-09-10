Roblox is an online platform that combines gaming, creativity, and social interaction into a vast universe of experiences. Even though it launched back in 2006, its popularity continues to grow in terms of player count and the amount of developers using Roblox Studio to build and publish their very own creations. Roblox offers countless experiences across a multitude of genres such as simulators, RPG games, shooters, and competitive playlists, just to name a few. It also works as a social space that promotes collaboration. In order to continue to play Roblox with the newest features, you will want to make sure the game is updated to the latest version. This guide will show you how to update Roblox on all platforms from mobile, to console, and PC.

Updating Roblox is easy, no matter what platform you are playing on. For the most part, the game should automatically update, but if an unstable internet connection interrupts that, you can kickstart the update yourself.

How to update Roblox

Here are all the details you need to know on how to update Roblox on all platforms.

Mobile

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store usually have auto-updates for apps enabled by default. When you try to load Roblox before your app has been updated, the app will indicate that the game needs to update and will redirect you to your device’s app store. From here, you can update the app and continue playing once the update is complete.

Console

The process on consoles is similar, no matter whether you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5. You can check for game updates within your system, but if you try to launch the Roblox app on console and it needs an update, the update will begin downloading automatically.

PC

If you’re playing Roblox on PC, launching a game via your browser will load up the Roblox Player that is required to join an experience on the PC platform. The launcher will then automatically update for you and then open upon completion.

If you’re yet to download the Roblox Player on PC, visit the official Roblox website and sign in with your Roblox account details. While you are logged in through your browser, click the green “Play” button by any Roblox experience. A pop-up window will appear, informing you that the Roblox Player is installing on your device. Once installed, you can hop in to your favorite Roblox experiences.