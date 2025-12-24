Roblox: The Forge – How to Find the Goblin Cave

Quests are aplenty in the popular game The Forge, found on Roblox’s platform. Assisting a Bard to reunite with his lost guitar, destroying zombies and skeletons for a helpful boost of experience, or maybe even helping an explorist to find their missing feline pet. But what’s better than quests? A quest that unlocks a new area, filled with precious ore. Introducing The Goblin Cave. The way to access this area will not be so easy though. Greedy and green, The Goblin King guards the way. He demands gold, and later gems, though he assures you will be rewarded at the end. What exactly does his majesty want?

Where do I find the Goblin King?

To get to the Goblin King, who will open up the Goblin Cave, you’re first going to need to be able to get to the Forgotten Kingdom. To get to this area, you have to be level 10 and to have completed the quest “The End of the Beginning”, where you will be rewarded with a teleporting gate needed to open the menu to the next area.

Once you’re in the Forgotten Kingdom, you are now able to head forward on the road, past the merchants and turn left once you’ve hit the forge. After that, follow the stone path forward, staying to the left, or else you’ll start traveling up towards the region’s main cave. Once you’ve traveled far enough, you’ll see a small area to your right, lit by torches and guarded by two tall Orcs, wielding axes criss-cross over the entrance. You’re able to walk past them without worry and move into the area towards the Goblin King, sitting on a wooden throne. Interact with him to begin the quest.

“ Welcome to the Goblin King’s Wonderland! How may the Goblin King help thee on this marvelous day? Listen closely, traveler. Goblin King needs a smidge of gold for a brilliant idea. Only a little! A crumb of wealth!” [“What idea? And how much you need?”] “ Goblin King definetiley can’t tell his precious idea. But you shall know that that it’s one and only. This majestic project requires 5,000 gold to star, just bring it to Goblin King. You shall get rewarded at the end.” [“Okay, I accept then.”]

How do I complete the Goblin Cave Questline?

With that, you have accepted a very expensive quest. 5,000 to start. This is not the hardest to get, mining and forging will get you there. But this is just the beginning. When you have gathered up the gold for the king, return to him. He will take your hard earned gold, and will not reward you, but instead requests more gold. Not only that, this time the king is also demanding 3 Topaz as well. Provide those and once again, no reward, instead another set of gold and gems. In total these will be what is requested of you.

First request is 5,000 Gold

Second request is 10 , 000 Gold and 3 Topaz

, and Third request is 15 , 000 Gold and 5 Diamond

, and Fourth request is 20 , 000 Gold and 5 Emerald

, and The last request is 25,000 Gold and 5 Ruby

Once all the requests have been completed and turned in, The Goblin king will have disappeared from his throne, leaving behind a key. Pick up the key and turn to the right. You will see a stone door with torches on either side. Interact with the door with your newly acquired key and you will unlock the Goblin Cave. Travel inside and continue with your mining adventure, complete with new ore that can only be found here!

Bonus Tip

For this quest, it’s recommended by many players to not take on the arduous task until you have at least a high-tiered pickaxe. While there are many ways to accrue enough money for a good mining tool, an easy, beginner friendly, way to get money that I’d recommend is cash farming with repeatable quests. These are quests that you can take on and complete back to back, multiple times. The easiest one is given by Nord, who can be found in Stonewake’s Crossing, inside the area’s mining cave.

And that’s that on a very tedious quest. Try not to go crazy finding a way to get the amount of money needed to fulfill the Goblin King’s request. And once you have unlocked the Goblin Cave, there you will find a missing pet, belonging to another quest giver. Check out here to know more about that!