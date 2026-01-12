Roblox: 99 Nights in the Forest – Fairy Biome

99 Nights in the Forest keeps the updates rolling. Newest addition is the Fairy Biome, along with a new quest. Learn how to complete it here.

With the Christmas event ending, it was time for the popular 99 Nights in the Forest, available to play on Roblox, to update once again. With a sign ticking down the time in the main lobby, players waited patiently for what “The Fairy Biome” would hold. On January 10th, the new mini biome was introduced along with a cutscene introducing an interesting new structure, the Mother Tree. What’s in this mossy area? What is the story with the new Mother Tree? Let’s explore while it’s still light outside.

What is in the Fairy Biome?

Being classified as a mini biome, the Fairy Biome is a cool toned forest area unlocked once your campfire has been upgraded at least once. Populated with flowers, berries, and mushrooms, the already established Fairy has been relocated into this new area to call her own, along with her shop being newly reworked.

Another new inclusion that you may have unfortunately ran into is a new enemy type, the Mushroom Wolf. These light blue wolves hold a special item on their mossy back that is important to completing a new quest introduced in the update, reviving the mother tree. These enemies are not to be trifled with lightly, they are quick to attack the player like their normal counterpart so be well prepared for the encounters.

Lastly, the main focus of the update stands in the center of this new biome, vaguely transparent, with glowing tipped roots expanding from its base. Amongst the wide trunk is a chest, covered with vines, unable to open. It will remain this way until the tree has been effectively restored. Surrounding the tree are pools of semi luminescent water, some with roots still connected to the tree dipping into them, others with the large roots severed. With it not being able to get enough nutrients from these magical ponds, the Mother Tree is dying and you, the player, have a chance to help her. We’ll explore how to do just that in the next section.

How to Revive the Mother Tree

When you first stumbled across this large tree, you may have noticed a stone slab close to its base with a simple diagram depicting a root growing towards an acorn drawn onto it. More than a few players have been stumped translating this brief explanation into a feasible in-game strategy. Luckily the answer seems simple once you know it.

To accomplish the quest, the first objective is to collect a large quantity of acorns first, made simpler if you have managed to find an upgraded bag. Acorns can be found around the biome or by defeating Mushroom wolves, where the acorn is a guaranteed drop. When you have a good amount, return to one of the tree’s short roots and deposit an acorn out of the bag. Pick it up by dragging it and you will see a translucent string connecting the root to the acorn.

Make note of nearby pools with severed roots sitting beside them, and guide the acorn towards one, stretching the connection between the acorn and root as far as you can before it disconnects and plant the acorn in the ground.

This will cause the root to grow enough to reach the planted acorn. Continue this pattern until the root has reached its severed section, where it will reconnect, finishing that root’s journey. Repeat this with the rest of the shortened roots to replenish the Mother Tree. Some pools will be farther from others, so it’s advised to try and take note of where all the ponds are located before choosing a root to grow towards one to avoid crossing over previous roots and wasting acorns.

What is the Reward to Completing the Mother Tree Quest?

Once all roots are reconnecting to the severed parts, text will pop up on the screen letting the player know “The giant tree has been restored”, along with an award titled “Botany”. You can now head back to the tree base where the chest was previously surrounded with vines, now uncovered and available to open. Along with an Enchanted Farm Tablet, the player will be rewarded with one of the following:

Strong Axe

Morningstar

Gem of the Forest Fragment

Rifle

Giant Sack

Cultist Gem

A new addition to an already addicting game, the new Fairy Biome may not be a huge update but with a fun new objective added to the journey, it’s a clean easy inclusion that doesn’t shake up the gameplay players enjoy in an unpleasant way and can even add into the strategy of your next run.