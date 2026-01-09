Roblox: 99 Nights in the Forest – January 2026 Codes

Another year, another round of codes to be redeemed in 99 Nights in the Forest. Read to find out what codes are working currently.

99 Nights in the Forest has held one of the top spots on the ever popular platform, Roblox. Surviving the titled 99 nights can be done alone or with a few of your friends, where you explore the wooded area, along with other types of environments later on. All while keeping your campfire lit in order to scare of the main antagonist, a bipedal deer creature with large eyes that peer at you from the darkness. And with a new year beginning, this game isn’t losing steam by any means, with new updates happening frequently. Along with those updates, players are yearning for precious codes to input into the game. So what are this month’s currently active ones?

Active Codes for 99 Nights in the Forest – Last Checked January 9th, 2026

afterparty – Gives x15 Gems/Diamonds

Recently Inactive Codes for 99 Nights in the Forest – Last Checked January 9th, 2026

yay fishing – gives x2 Gems/Diamonds if used while fishing at the Fishing Hole

How do I Redeem Codes?

Open the 99 Nights in the Forest game

In the bottom left corner, click the diamond icon.

This will bring up a list of Diamonds you can buy for Robux, on the bottom right, press the blue CODES button.

This will cause a pop-up where you can enter the code. Type or copy-paste the code into the enter code box and press Submit

What are Diamonds used for?

Diamonds in the game are used to buy Classes in the main lobby when you first boot up the game, along with buying or rolling for Talents. Classes are a key feature in the game, as each class has unique perks in choosing them as well as different starting items that are beneficial to progressing through the game.

Buying classes can be found at the podium when you boot up the game. Walk towards it and interact for the Daily Shop to open.

Check back often to see if new codes have been added to the list. These codes are temporary, so if you want the chance to redeem, act fast!