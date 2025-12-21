Roblox: The Forge – Changing your Race

Here’s where you can go to change your race in Roblox game The Forge

Roblox’s The Forge has a wide range of things to do; from mining ore, forging, slicing up enemies, and tackling quests provided by multiple NPCs in each area. Surprisingly your race is a mechanic that can enhance or diminish your tactics to take on each of these activities, with each race having specific perks tied to them. We’ve previously gone over each race and the beforementioned perks that they have, but did you know you can change your race after the initial bootup? Perhaps, as you do get a quest in the first area to visit the Wizard, but this magical NPC has multiple locations. Here’s where to find him in both areas.

Where do I Find the Wizard?

Stonewake’s Crossing

When you first load the area up, you’ll be facing the main area where the forge and most of the merchants are located. Head forward into the plaza, moving past the weapon merchant that will be on your left.

You’ll see a grassy path leading up a hill, proceed that way, passing an NPC named Tomo the Explorist. You can pause here if you want to pick up a quest to find their cat, otherwise continue up the hill.

You’ll reach the top of the hill, where a stone home with a tall tower attached to the back of it stands. Head inside to find the first of the Wizards. He’ll be grateful for your arrival, as the room was “ starting to whisper to me.”

Forgotten Kingdom

In this area, you’ll first load in a similar type of area, where heading forward will take you towards the main hub of forging and merchants.

For this trip, we’re going to immediately head down a path to the right, passing the merchant Greedy Cey, and heading up another hill. On this path you will encounter another quest giving NPC, an Elf named Line, who is requesting 3 Fireite for a potion recipe.

Take this quest if you’d like or continue up the path. At the top you’ll see an open gate, and another tall tower after traveling through. Make your way inside to speak to this area’s Wizard.

While this NPC doesn’t hold many quests or possess other importance in the game, his role is quite vital. Being able to change your race will help you, the player, fully strategize the way to maximize your forging adventure.

