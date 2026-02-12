Roblox: Kaizen – Codes for February 2026

Welcome to the world of KAIZEN! Navigate & discover hidden secrets, help those in need, and hone your Cursed Technique as you carve your own path to become the best Jujutsu Sorcerer of all time.

Recently updated, Kaizen is a highly popular game on the hit platform Roblox! The game drops you into the popular anime world of Jujutsu Kaisen. As a RPG, players can unlock Cursed Techniques to use to take on the expansive world. Complete quests, collect a host of accessories for your character, and beat the crap out of your enemy!

But what’s more fun than that? Freebies!

Kaizen has been quite generous with codes since their introduction on the scene. Below we’ll get into what codes work during February 2026, what codes have already been retired, and how to redeem them in the game.

What Codes are Available in Kaizen? (As of February 12th, 2026)

Below are the active codes available to redeem in Kaizen, including what rewards you will receive!

Maki

15 Clan Spins

2x Raid Drop Chance for 15 minutes

RaidDrop

2x Drop Rate Chances in Raids for 30 minutes

LuckyDelay

10 Lucky Clan Spins

10kCCU!

15 Lucky Clan Spins

14kCCU!

5 Binding Vow Spins

15 minutes of 2x Raid Drop Chance

5 Clan Spins

1 Black Flash Essence

1 Mahito Soul’s Essence

1 Domain Shard

BindingVow

5 Binding Vow Spins

15 Clans Spins

2x Raid Drop Chance for 30 minutes

LOVEYALL

15 Clan Spins

2x EXP for 15 minutes

Below is a list of the expired codes that are no longer available to redeem in Kaizen.

RELEASE!

BETA

FIRSTHOUR

1500LIKES

RELEASEPATCH1

PEAKFROST

5KLIKES

QUICKFIX01

sorry4delay

rotupdate

10klikes

SCYTHEUPDATE

CURSEDFINGER1

SORRYBUGS

Gojo!

Thankyou!

2kCCU!

15kLikes!

100k!

HappyXMAS

How do I Redeem Codes in Kaizen?

Read below for a short guide on how to redeem the above active codes in the game!

Launch Kaizen on whichever platform you play.

on whichever platform you play. Click Play on the home menu screen.

on the home menu screen. Once in the game, click the Gears icon . This will open the Settings .

. This will open the . Scroll all the way down to find the Codes section.

section. Type or copy and paste an active code in the “type code here” box.

code in the box. Click the checkmark button to the right of the box.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

There are a couple reasons why codes may not work but there are some common ones.

The code is now expired. Codes come and go quickly in Roblox games, so hopping on codes as soon as possible is a must!

The code has an error in spelling, missing a number, or has an extra space in front or after the code.

The code doesn’t have a letter capitalized. Codes in Roblox are case sensitive, so you have to make sure specific letters in the code are uppercase while others are not.

There are a ton of anime inspired games on the popular platform, Kaizen is a fantastic choice for those who have fallen in love with the world of JJK!