Roblox: How to Unlock the School Master Achievement in Hunty Zombie

Halloween is upon us, meaning it’s the perfect time to hop into some Hunty Zombie on Roblox. If you’re yet to complete the Hunty Zombie School Master achievement, we’ve got you covered on how to unlock it.

Hunty Zombie has many achievements, but School Master is one of the most difficult to obtain. It requires high-level weaponry and perks, and for you to put pedal to the metal for the entirety of your run.

How to get the School Master achievement in Hunty Zombie on Roblox

To become a School Master in Hunty Zombie, you must finish the School campaign in seven minutes or less. This means clearing every level inside the school, the zombies in the outside areas, and defeating the boss within a time limit to allow a helicopter to swoop in and save you. Don’t forget, this all has to be done in seven minutes or less.

You’re going to want to speed through every part of each level as quickly as possible. Make sure you’re using and upgrading the best weapons and utilities in Hunty Zombie. The meta weapons are the Dagger, Anchor, and Katana, while Prodigy takes the crown for the best Trait in Hunty Zombie. It’s also the rarest Trait in the game, so keep using Trait Rerolls until you hit it and are able to reap the rewards of the multiple buffs it provides to your weapon.

When it comes to Perks, it will be no surprise that Legendary options are the best:

Vampire – Increases your movement speed and adds health with each hit. Zombies will continue losing some health for a short time.

Increases your movement speed and adds health with each hit. Zombies will continue losing some health for a short time. Double DMG – Grants strength level 2 to all members of your lobby.

Grants strength level 2 to all members of your lobby. Damage Shield – Grants Haste and Defense to all members of your lobby.

Just like Traits, Perks can be rerolled. Let us hope luck is on your side!

Once you’ve got all the items you need to obtain the Hunty Zombie School Master achievement, you’re ready to make a run. To enter the School map in Hunty Zombie:

Click the blue Areas icon on the left side of your screen.

Teleport to the play area and approach the glowing white zones to create a lobby.

Select the School map, the Normal difficulty level, the campaign mode, and the number of players you want to join your game.

Shortly after, you will be teleported to the map, and the game will begin.

School has numerous zombie variants, with their difficulty increasing the further you progress. By the end, you’ll have to slay through zombies that get up close and personal, as well as ones with ranged attacks, and a Hunty Zombie School boss.

Once you manage to complete the School map in seven minutes or under, you will unlock the Hunty Zombie School Master achievement, banking 300 EXP, and the School Master banner.