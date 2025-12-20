Roblox: The Forge – Finding the Lost Guitar

Here’s how to find the lost guitar belonging to the Bard in the Roblox game, The Forge.

The forge is a newly hyped game amongst Roblox players. With much to do and a low bar for entry, it’s easy to see why. The only difficulty when beginning is with the first two object based fetch quests, finding the Bard’s guitar, and finding Tomo’s cat. Finding the cat is a bit harder and takes longer to find, but finding the guitar is surprisingly easy, when you know where to look. Here’s the complete guide to finding this elusive instrument.

Where to find the Bard?

When you boot up the game, you will spawn right outside the main area in Stonewake’s Cross. Immediately head right, past the forge and the potion caravan to where lay a small campfire. Sitting at the edge is the Bard, their face in their blocky hands, crying about their lost guitar. Speak to them to get the quest.

Where to find the Bard’s Guitar?

Step One: Go to the Cave

Once you have the quest, head past the bard towards the cave on the right, a sign will be above its opening. Follow the rail tracks down to the main area where you are able to talk to Nord and Umut the Brave. We’re going to ignore them and turn directly to the left. You will see a large patch of moss on the cave walls, head towards there. If unmined, a pebble sits next to a small area on moss and leaves. Walk into the moss towards the plain cave wall, you may have to wander in the spot to hit the right place, but when you do, your character will fall down a slight bit, to where only the top of your character’s head will be seen. Walk more into the wall and you will be introduced to the Secret Cave.

Step Two: Grab the Guitar

After you’ve moved forward enough, the Secret Cave will be visible. Dark, small, with only a skeleton sitting on the far wall with its arm resting atop a miner’s helmet, still ambiently glowing. This NPC can be interacted with, but the quest item will be sitting on the rocky ledge beside it. Grab the guitar and turn back to climb up the ladder and into the cave.

(Optional) Talking to the Skeleton

Curious about the skeleton? That’s fair, it is kinda spooky to find a talking skeleton, even if it’s not trying to kill you. Unfortunately nothing comes out of talking to it, other than mildly annoying it while it sits and awaits other adventurers to come upon it. Here are the dialogue options to appease your curiosity without wasting your precious forging time.

“ …” [“ Who are you?”] “ …” [“ So rude.”] “ a…” [“ Yo, are you alive bruh?”] “ na…” [“hEllo, did I hear something?!”] “ …” [“Ok talk now, or you will get crushed.”] “ … Alright, buddy. Yeah I’m alive. Just… Don’t tell anyone else, got it?” [“ What is this place?”] “ My cave, ok?” [“ Why didn’t you talk before?”] “ Isn’t it obvious I’m just trying to get a little peace here? Get lost before anyone sees you.” [“ Alright.”] “ Good boy.” [“ Cya, I have better things to do”]

Step Three: Return the Guitar

Congratulations, guitar obtained! And without any hassle at all, pretty easy right? Take your bounty back up to the Bard where their tears will dry, reunited with their beloved string instrument. They will reward you with enough experience to level up your character, $1,000, and a new item, the unknown key.

This key can unlock an area where the Arcane Pickaxe rests. To find out where to use the unknown key and how to find the Arcane Pickaxe, you can find out here.

There are a large number of quests to be found and completed within the Forge, this is one of the more obscure ones to solve in comparison to others. We hope this helps you on your journey and best of luck in your forging adventure!