How to Play Roblox in 2025

Despite being 19 years old, Roblox continues to dominate the world of video games. Its consistent growth is down to its loyal community, extreme variety in experiences, focus on user generated content, and on top of all that, Roblox is free-to-play. If you want to be part of this unique gaming universe, this guide will show you how to download and play Roblox in 2025.

No matter what platform you intent to play on, you will need to make a Roblox account. To sign up, you will have to input your date of birth, choose a username and password, and select your gender (optional.)

How to play Roblox on mobile

Hopping into the world of Roblox is easy enough on mobile, whether you’re on iOS or Android. Simply go to your App Store on your mobile device and search for Roblox. Download the app for free and launch it to either make an account or log in to an existing one. As soon as you’re logged in, you can begin playing any Roblox experience.

How to play Roblox on Xbox and PlayStation consoles

Xbox and PlayStation owners can get involved with Roblox by navigating to the Xbox or PlayStation store on your console and searching for Roblox. Once the app is installed on your console, launch it and make an account or sign in to an existing one. When you’re logged in, you can play any Roblox experience straight from your console.

How to play Roblox on PC

To play on PC, you need to install the Roblox Player. Visit the official Roblox website and sign up or log in to an existing Roblox account.

Once you are logged in, click on any Roblox experience within your browser and press the green “Play” button. Then, a pop-up window will appear informing you that Roblox Player is installing.

A soon as the Roblox Player has been installed to your PC, you can launch it. It’s recommended that you check the box that reads, “always use this application to open Roblox-Player links,” ensuring every Roblox experience launches via the Roblox Player.

How to download Roblox Studio

If you’re a creator, you will need to download Roblox Studio. This is free to use and has everything you need to start publishing creations on the Roblox platform for other users to play. Unleash your creativity with 3D creation and scripting tools that are all in one place.

To install Roblox Studio, go to the Roblox Creator Hub website and click on the white “start creating” button. From here, you will be able to install the Roblox Studio and a pop-up will notify you that it’s installing on your device. After installation, Roblox Studio will automatically open.