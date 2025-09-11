Roblox: How to Turn On Voice Chat

Roblox is becoming the biggest online platform for gaming, creativity, and social interaction all in one, vast universe of experiences. Even though it launched back in 2006, its popularity continues to grow in terms of player count and the amount of developers using Roblox Studio to build and publish their very own creations. Roblox offers countless experiences across a multitude of genres such as simulators, RPG games, shooters, and competitive playlists, just to name a few. If you want to communicate with other Roblox users in real-time with voice chat, we will walk you through how to enable the feature.

It’s worth noting that not all Roblox experiences have voice chat enabled. Whether or not voice chat support is present in a game should be indicated in the About section on the description page.

More Roblox guides

How to Play Roblox in 2025 | Roblox: What is Roblox Premium and How to Subscribe | How to Update Roblox on all Platforms |

How to enable voice chat in Roblox

Mobile

To turn on voice chat via the Roblox mobile app on your Android or Apple device you must:

At the main menu, tap on the More option

Go to the settings

Visit the Privacy and Content Maturity tab

Go to Communications

Under Voice Chat toggle on “Use microphone to chat with voice”

The toggle will turn from gray to green, indicating that voice chat has been enabled for your account. You can turn off voice chat at any time by following the steps above and toggling the option off.

PC

Here is how to enable voice chat on PC:

At the main menu, click on the Gear icon towards the top right corner of your screen

Go to the settings

Visit the Privacy and Content Maturity tab

Go to Communications

Under Voice Chat toggle on “Use microphone to chat with voice”

The toggle will turn from gray to green, showing that the voice chat functionality has been enabled for your account. You can turn off voice chat at any time by following the steps above and toggling the option off.

Console

Voice chat is not available on Xbox or PlayStation. If you want to communicate in a Roblox experience on console, the only way you can do so is through text chat.

Alongside the required settings, users over the age of 13 with a verified phone number can enable voice chat when they are in a voice-enabled experience. You’ll see an on-screen notification asking for your consent for voice recording and your device may prompt you to confirm microphone access. Additionally, if your country of residence operates under the Online Safety Act or similar laws, you have to upload identification to Roblox in order to use voice chat.