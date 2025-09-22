Roblox: What’s New in the Adopt Me Pet Paints Update?

Adopt Me is an online role-playing game within Roblox where the objective is to collect and raise pets, design your home, and join a family. Owning pets allows you to customize their appearance at the Salon and thanks to the Pet Paints update, your Adopt Me pets have never looked better.

The Pet Paints update has brought a list of permanent changes to the way in which the pet coloring system works. This guide contains a full breakdown of what you can expect to see the next time you pamper your companion at the Salon on Adoption Island.

More Roblox guides

Roblox: How to add Friends | Roblox: How to Turn On Voice Chat | How to Play Roblox in 2025 | Roblox: What is Roblox Premium and How to Subscribe | How to Update Roblox on all Platforms |

Everything new in the Adopt Me Pet Paints update

The Adopt Me Pet Paints update has revamped the UI in the Salon, simplifying the way in which you change the color of your pets. Previously, altering the color of your pet saw you select a spray paint and try your best to spray the chosen part of your pet. To combat the inaccuracies caused by this method, you now simply place your pet on a podium in the Salon and select the color you want to change.

All the same colors that were in the Salon previously are still available to use, while fresh options have been added to the mix. More base colors can be purchased from the the Salon using Bucks and Mega Neon paints can be acquired with Robux and used to customize Mega Neon pets.

Here are all the new paints that have arrived with the Adopt Me Pet Paints update:

Mega Neon paints

Neon Prism – Free

Free Rose Quartz Glow – 49 Robux

49 Robux Tropical Surge – 49 Robux

49 Robux Amethyst Skies – 49 Robux

49 Robux Velvet Fuschia – 49 Robux

49 Robux Candy Flare – 49 Robux

49 Robux Electric Tide – 49 Robux

Purchasable base colors

Firetruck Red – 5,000 Bucks

5,000 Bucks Lavender Mist – 5,000 Bucks

5,000 Bucks Neon Leaf – 5,000 Bucks

5,000 Bucks Silver Whisper – 1,000 Bucks

1,000 Bucks Mint Cloud – 1,000 Bucks

1,000 Bucks Sapphire Depths – 1,000 Bucks

1,000 Bucks Royal Plum – 1,000 Bucks

1,000 Bucks Lemon Frost – 500 Bucks

500 Bucks Burnished Copper – 500 Bucks

500 Bucks Ember Glow – 500 Bucks

Changing the color of your pet will generate a code at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to share your creation with the community. If another player uses the code on their pet during a Salon visit, that pet will sport the same color scheme.

Last but not least, the Neon Cave has undergone renovations and you are now greeted by Neon pets upon entering. The altar to transform your pets into a Neon can be found through the waterfall ahead. The animations that play when creating a Neon pet and a Mega Neon have also changed to be more magical than ever.