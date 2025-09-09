Roblox: All Ink Game Powers and How to get Them

Ink Game is Roblox’s take on the hit Netflix series, Squid Game. Survive a set of lethal mini games inspired by the show to be the last player standing or rebel and escape with your friends. To assist your survival efforts in Ink Game, you can use powers.

Powers are mainly obtained through rolls that are given out by winning games through one of the game’s three endings which are, the Squid Game Ending, Sky Squid Games Ending, and Rebel Ending. You can also get powers by purchasing rolls using Robux, trying your luck with daily rewards, and spending 6 hours in the AFK World.

Fight for survival with Ink Game powers

Here are all the powers in Ink Game, sorted by their rarity.