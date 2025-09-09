Roblox: All Ink Game Powers and How to get Them

Ink Game is Roblox’s take on the hit Netflix series, Squid Game. Survive a set of lethal mini games inspired by the show to be the last player standing or rebel and escape with your friends. To assist your survival efforts in Ink Game, you can use powers.
Powers are mainly obtained through rolls that are given out by winning games through one of the game’s three endings which are, the Squid Game Ending, Sky Squid Games Ending, and Rebel Ending. You can also get powers by purchasing rolls using Robux, trying your luck with daily rewards, and spending 6 hours in the AFK World.
Fight for survival with Ink Game powers
Here are all the powers in Ink Game, sorted by their rarity.
- Medic (Common) – Every 20 seconds, a Medic can drop a bandage that can be used to heal you or somebody else. If someone gets shot in the leg during the Red Light Green Light game, you carry them much faster with Medic powers.
- Player 120 (Common) – Take down any enemy player in your area.
- Trickster (Rare) – Every 60 seconds, place a banana peel that ragdolls players. Gain a trip ability that ragdolls for a longer period of time.
- Parkour Artist (Rare) – The Parkour Artist allows players to double jump and preform a slide move. This power also grants the use of a smoke grenade.
- Bulldozer (Rare) – Gain the ability to rush forwards after a short windup and knock down any opponents in your path. It does cause the player to ragdoll at the end of a steamroll, leaving the user vulnerable for a couple of seconds.
- Player 100 (Rare) – Ragdoll yourself for up to 10 seconds and heal. It can be cancelled during that period, but it has a cooldown of 60 seconds.
- Super Strength (Epic) – Your push has three-times the knockback, resulting in an effective ragdoll, but the power has a long cooldown.
- Blackflash! (Epic) – The Blackflash is a powerful attack, but only enables when a player lands a second attack on an enemy.
- Phantom Step (Legendary) – Allows for 2 fast dashes that almost instantly move you in the direction you want to go, with a very short cooldown.
- Weapon Smuggler (Legendary) – Grants a tool that spawns Grenades and Flashbangs for players to pick up and use.
- Hercules (Legendary) – Gives you the strength to pick up and throw players, causing them to ragdoll for a short while afterwards.
- Quicksilver (Mythic) – Gain the ability to increase your speed the more you move.
- Lightning God (Mythic) – Dealing damage to players triggers lightning that stuns and deals more damage. Heal to 100% and enter lightning awakening mode when at low health.
- Teleport Gambit (Mythic) – Clap to swap places with a nearby player, or throw a rock and teleport to it’s landing point.
- The Doctor (Mythic) – Gain all Medic powers, plus revive yourself once for free and Revive other players using your ‘Revive’ power if you’re close to their body.
- Time Stop (Mythic) – Every 90 seconds, freeze all nearby players in place for 3 seconds.
- Ultra Instinct (Mythic) – Gain 5 dodges that each regenerate 60 seconds after use. Can be used to dodge anything the game may throw at you, including bullets.