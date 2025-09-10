Roblox: How to Play Dig to Earth’s Core | Beginner’s Guide

In Dig to Earth’s Core, you are embarking on a Roblox adventure with your trusty pickaxe to disperse dirt to dig all the way down to the depths of various worlds. This guide will help you get started by explaining the key features you need to know to find success.

As the name suggests, the gameplay loop of Dig to Earth’s Core is digging to reach the end of a world. There are various mechanics you will want to familiarize yourself with, so you can clear all worlds and reach each of their victory conditions.

How to play Dig to Earth’s Core in Roblox

All fifteen worlds that make up the experience follow the same premise. There are seven layers of dirt that must be dug through, with each layer being 100 meters thick. You can see when you hit a new layer because the appearance of the dirt changes. There is a progress bar on the right side of your screen that shows you exactly where you are and how close you are to the end of the world. Once you reach the end of the world, you will be sent back to the surface to move on to the next world or start digging all over again.

The tool you will use to dig is a pickaxe, equipped with Strength and Cash stats. The Strength bar shows how powerful the tool is against dirt, and the Cash bar informs you of how much money you receive each time you dig. You can buy new pickaxes with upgraded stats from the Pickaxe menu on the left side of your screen using cash. If you want to speed up the digging process, you can enable the auto dig function by clicking on the relevant button at the top of your screen.

Equipped pets grant you even more cash, depending on their rarity. Pets are obtained by hatching eggs specific to each world, or they can be found by saving them from cages while digging. The more you progress through the game, the more expensive eggs become, but that does mean the pets will have higher cash multipliers. You can only use three pets at once, so make sure you have the strongest by your side.

You can complete various quests to earn rewards such as gems, spins, and cash. Most of these can be completed passively, but the quests tab on the left side of your screen will show your quests and the rewards tied to each one. Other passive ways of getting rewards are using your spins and claiming timely rewards, done by clicking the Spin and Rewards buttons towards the top right of your screen. Rewards here include gems, cash, more spins, and a powerful pet, if you’re lucky.

Using the gems you earn from digging and completing quests allow you to make upgrades at the station that’s by the leaderboards. These upgrades are essentially perks that add up to grant you some serious power. Upgrades can be made to your walk speed, pickaxe strength, gem chance, and pet luck.

Of course, you can purchase items and boosts using Robux, but that’s not required to progress through Dig to Earth’s Core in Roblox.