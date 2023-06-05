Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Enter Koschei Complex

While the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduced the biggest and most notable changes to the game’s extraction mode DMZ with the mode’s massive overhaul, the Season 3 Reloaded Update brought the fourth map for the mode known as Koschei Complex. This underground facility is a brand-new close-quarters area that introduces new mechanics like puzzles and night vision, but even getting to the Complex is different from the other maps that are available to play on. Players that want to give the new area a chance will need to know how to enter the new map through the Al Mazrah map. This guide will tell players how to enter the new Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Enter Koschei Complex In DMZ

The only way to enter Koschei Complex is to first enter the Al Marzrah map and head to one of 4 locations on the map that lead underground to large bunker doors. Interacting with this door will start a countdown that will send all players standing in the airlock outside the giant door to load into a new DMZ match within the new Complex. 3 of these locations are marked on the map by a question mark icon while the fourth one is hidden. Each entrance will lead to a specific entrance of the bunker, so players will want to know where each entrance goes to before making their way to the bunker.

Rohan Oil Entrance

The first entrance is found in the Rohan Oil found near the northern center of the map. The quickest way to find this entrance is to head into the underground area found at the Rohan Oil Maintenance Denied Area icon on the map. Go down to the lower level and find a partially opened shutter door on the east side of the area. Crawl under the door and make your way to the back of the room and through a hole in the wall to find the bunker door. This entrance will lead to the External Ops area of the Complex, meaning that players will face off against a lot of armored enemies so prepare for a fight.

Al Mazrah City Entrance

At the time of writing, Al Mazrah City is covered by a sandstorm, so players might struggle to find this specific entrance. Travel directly to the question mark to find a road leading down into an underground parking garage. Once inside, to the east end of the parking lot to find a blue door. go through it and follow the path to find a staircase. Going down the staircase, players will find a hole in the wall that leads to the bunker. This entrance will take players to Information Extraction, which is similar to External Ops as it has many armored enemies waiting for you.

Tariq Street Entrance

A little bit to the northwest of Al Mazrah City is Tariq Village and right in between the two locations is a bridge that crosses a river, as shown on the map above. Go to this bridge and go underneath it. Just under the east end of the bridge is another hole in the wall that leads to a bunker door. This entrance leads to the Barracks, a flooded area that doesn’t have that many enemies to battle and instead tasks players with surviving and navigating the area by swimming through the flooded living quarters of the bunker.

Oasis Entrance

The only location not marked on the map, Oasis is found to the north of Rohan Oil. Travel to the area marked on the map above to find the Oasis and then make your way through the passages shown in the first image below. From here, follow the path and take the first right to find a hole in the wall. Follow this new path until you can take a left at a coffin found in these ruins. Follow this path until the hole shown in the third image is found. This will lead players directly to the entrance of Koschei Complex. This entrance leads to Defense Research Division, an area that tasks players with closing bunker doors in three areas to stop radiation from spreading and to unlock the door to progress.

With all of those areas covered, players will now know where to find all 4 entrances to Koschei Complex and who awaits them on the other side of each bunker door in the Al Mazrah map of Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

