Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Respec Stats

Reset your Pokemon to their starting EVs so you can build them back up.

The Teal Mask Expansion adds a feature to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that fans have been clamoring for. You can finally reset your stats with a very specific item. Using a rare item, you can reset Pokemon values to their base state, allowing you to rebuild them from the ground up and get the perfect numbers for your ultimate Pokemon. Naturally, this feature is really only useful for trainers that really, really want to maximize their stats.

The item you’ll need is called Fresh-Start Mochi. Mochi is a new set of items that increase Pokemon base stats and can be earned through a mini-game in the Kitakami Region. Mochi and this mini-game are exclusive to the Teal Mask DLC — so if you want to respec, you’ll need to pay up.

The first part of the expansion adds 100+ returning Pokemon, a new Ursaluna form, and a random free Sinnoh Starter egg.

How To Get Fresh-Start Mochi | Respec Item

To reset a Pokemon’s base point stats, you’ll need to acquire a rare item called Fresh-Start Mochi. Using this item on a Pokemon on your party resets their base points (EVs), allowing you to rebuild the Pokemon. This item is the opposite of other Mochi types — other Mochi raise one of your Pokemon’s base points (EVs) when used.

To acquire Fresh-Start Mochi, you’ll need to play the Ogre Oustin’ Minigame. This unlocks as you progress through the main story.

Ogre Oustin’ Minigame : This activity is located at Kitakami Hall to the northeast of Mussoi Town . Travelling east, take the trail up into the mountains to reach this area. You’ll automatically be sent here when on your first quest to visit the town history shrines .

: This activity is located at to the northeast of . Travelling east, take the trail up into the mountains to reach this area. You’ll automatically be sent here when on your first quest to visit the . Ogre Oustin’ is a berry-picking minigame that can be played online with +3 friends. You don’t have to play solo. In this game, the goal is to collect berries and deposit them. After they’re deposited, Wild Pokemon will attempt to steal from your pile. You’ll need to balance collecting and defending to earn the biggest rewards.

There are multiple types of rewards you can earn through Ogre Oustin’ — you can earn different types of Mochi, or rarely earn an Evolution Item. Here’s a list of all the items you can unlock.

Ogre Oustin’ Rewards Item Description Clever Mochi Boosts Special Defense EV Genius Mochi Boosts Special Attack EV Health Mochi Boosts HP EV Muscle Mochi Boosts Attack EV Resist Mochi Defense EV Swift Mochi Boosts Speed EV Fresh-Start Mochi Resets all EVs to base. Unremarkable Teacup Rare Evolution Item used to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha.

Only used for counterfeit of these pokemon. Not for the rare ‘real’ versions.

The Unremarkable Teacup is a rare Evolution Item used to evolve new forms of Poltchageist — but this Pokemon can also come in an authenticated form. If your Pokemon has a sticker, they’ll evolve into an enhanced version and require the Masterpiece Teacup found in the Timeless Woods. Both of these items are very rare — and what you’ll really want to earn is the Mochi.

This mini-game can be played online, which is a much better way to earn valuable rewards. Play online with a team that knows what they’re doing, and you can rapidly boost your Pokemon EVs with these Mochi items.

