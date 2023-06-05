Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find the Scavenger Boss

The DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 received its biggest and most notable overhaul in the extraction game’s history at the start of Season 3 with all-new mechanics, missions, and enemies that have completely evolved the mode’s gameplay. One of these changes includes a new HVT Target known as The Scavenger. While it might fall under the same category as the Juggernaut or Bombmaker, this is definitely the most unique enemy found in the extraction mode. Along with the character having unique mechanics, they also provide unique rewards so players will want to know where to find this HVT. This guide will explain to players where to find the Scavenger Boss in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where To Find The Scavenger Boss In DMZ

Unlike the other HVTs in DMZ, The Scavenger Boss is found on multiple maps, with the enemy able to spawn on both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Another thing that makes The Scavenger different from their HVT contemporaries is that there aren’t set spawn locations for The Scavenger and the enemy won’t spawn at the start of the map. The Scavenger will make its way onto the map when Player Operators begin to get killed during a match. The Scavenger will then go to the bodies and loot them, leaving a Calling Card in the place of their Dog Tags. This also means that they will have a makeshift loadout, using weapons he had taken from dead players.

The Scavenger is a roaming boss, so once they loot one dead body, they will make their way to another one. To find the boss, take into account dead enemies that you defeat or find if they don’t already have the Calling Card. Get away from the area and wait for The Scavenger to come to you. When The Scavenger does take a dead player’s Dog Tag, a red circle will appear with the icon in the center, as seen in the picture. Just like other HVTs, The Scavenger can be marked on the map with a Gather Intel Contract if they are currently in the game.

When players find The Scavenger, they will find them wearing a Ghillie suit while being escorted by several armored enemies. Killing the Scavenger can be a bit of a challenge given the high-defense group, but each individual enemy has a regular amount of armored health, so pick your shots and maybe even engage at range to cut down the group’s numbers. When The Scavenger is defeated, he will drop an Advanced UAV as well as the weapons he is caring and the Scavenger Backpack, an item that can carry more loot items than the Large Backpack for the tradeoff of not being able to stow a third weapon.

