Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

The mid-season update is officially for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as Season 2 Reloaded is now live in both the multiplayer and Battle Royale titles. Along with new game modes and a multiplayer map, the fifth and final weapon of the season has made its way into the game: the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle. Just like every new weapon added to the game, players will want to know how to get this new weapon, so allow me to point you in the right direction! This guide will explain to players how to unlock the new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The Tempus Torrent In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The new weapons that have been added in post-launch updates have seen a variety of ways to be unlocked. So far, weapons like the M13B and Chimera have been able to be obtained by finding them in DMZ or by completing certain challenges in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer while the Victus XMR was part of the previous season’s Battle Pass. Luckily, none of them have required being bought with real-world money, but players can get the weapon immediately by purchasing any shop Bundle that has the weapon in said Bundle.

The Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle is unlocked via an in-game challenge and, luckily, it isn’t locked behind a specific mode like multiplayer or Battle Royale. In order to unlock the new weapon, you will need to prove your proficiency with the other guns in its weapon class by getting a total of 25 double kills with Marksman Rifles. This can be done in any mode and can be done between multiple weapons within the class, so throw a few of these Marksman Rifles on your classes and you should have this new weapon in no time. For DMZ players, you can also find this weapon in the extraction mode and will instantly unlock the weapon if you are able to extract it from the DMZ with the weapon in your inventory.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

