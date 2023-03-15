Return To Silent Hill Features Jeremy Irvine As James Sunderland

Silent Hill fans have been living in their own secluded world as years passed by, with the franchise not getting mentioned. It was thought that Konami had long forgotten about the IP as other classic horror titles continued to thrive, such as Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. But fortunately, things finally changed in 2022. We were given the grand reveal of several Silent Hill projects being in the works. Included of which was a brand new film. Bringing Christopher Gans back from his work on the original Silent Hill adaptation, a new movie is set to feature a narrative based on Silent Hill 2.

Return To Silent Hill is an upcoming film that follows the narrative of Silent Hill 2. If you’re not as familiar with the franchise, Silent Hill 2 is its own standalone story. So you wouldn’t have to go back and watch the first film or its lackluster sequel to understand Return To Silent Hill. We only have a small teaser of the film with its announcement, as production doesn’t even begin until reportedly next month. But thanks to a report by Eurogamer, we now know that actor Jeremy Irvine is portraying the leading protagonist for this film. Jeremy will be stepping into the role of James Sunderland.

While there are potential changes to the narrative from the video game source material, we can look back at Silent Hill 2 to understand what the film will be about. In Silent Hill 2, players take the role of James Sunderland, who receives a letter from his long believed to be deceased wife, Mary. Mary requests James to visit her in the town of Silent Hill, a tourist destination they spent time in years prior. However, upon arriving in the town of Silent Hill, James uncovers horrors and a disheartening truth of what happened to his wife. Again, while we expect the major beats of the story to be incorporated into the movie, only time will tell how much of the story will change by the time filming wraps.

Regardless, even if there are some significant changes, we do have another version of Silent Hill 2 in the works. Bloober Team has since revealed that they are remaking Silent Hill 2. Again, we’ll have to wait and see just how much of the game is altered from the initial installment release, but at the very least, we will potentially get a thrilling new Silent Hill 2 experience both in the form of a new video game and a movie.