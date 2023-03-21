Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Everything New in Season 2 Reloaded | Season 2 Reloaded Overview

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has reached the halfway point of their second season, which means it’s time for the Season 2 Reloaded Content Update! This midseason update will see a lot of new content being added to the multiplayer and Battle Royale games, such as a new weapon and the next chapter in the Modern Warfare storyline with the second episode of the Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2‘s Spec Ops mode. There is a lot of content coming to the games so it would be good to know everything that is being added. Luckily, I can tell you the info you need to know! This article will break down everything being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 2 Reloaded.

Everything In The Season 2 Reloaded Update In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Overall Additions

This section will cover all the content available to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players. This includes an update to the season-long Event that has been present in both the multiplayer and the Battle Royale, an all-new weapon, and other content.

New Path of the Ronin Camo Challenges

At the start of Season 2, a new Event known as the Path of the Ronin has introduced that saw players taking part in challenges that followed the Seven Virtues of Bushido, unlocking charms, blueprints, and other cosmetics along the way. Players that completed all 7 challenges gained access to the Crossbow, a classic Call of Duty weapon. Now, a new set of challenges have been introduced into the Event, this time will weapon camos being the reward.

Each challenge tasks players with getting kills with a certain weapon class, which will unlock the Winds of Ash camo for that class once the challenge is complete. Completing all 10 Challenges (one for each weapon class) will unlock the Bowing Blossoms camo and a golden charm for every weapon in the game. Below is the full list of challenges for every weapon class:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

New Marksman Rifle: Tempus Torrent

The fifth weapon released as part of Season 2, the Tempus Torrent is an all-new Marksman Rifle that comes from the M4 Platform. The weapon is described as a “hard-hitting DMR” that has a quick fire rate and strong killing potential. You can get this by getting 25 double kills with Marksman Rifles, by extracting it from DMZ, or by purchasing a Bundle from the in-game store with the weapon in it.

Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 and DMZ got a lot of new stuff at the start of Season 2 like a whole new map and the return of the Resurgence Mode so there isn’t too much to talk about with this new mid-season update. The real focus for the Battle Royale title is a celebration of the special anniversary of its predecessor.

Warzone Third Anniversary Celebration

The original Warzone is now 3 years old and Infinity Ward is introducing a collection of exclusive cosmetics for the occasion. Players can go into the Store tab and redeem special weapon stickers and decals for their weapon to commemorate the special day.

Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is getting a decent amount of content in this mid-season update with a new co-op Raid as well as a new map and a collection of new modes to play!

Continue the Story in Atomgrad Raid Episode 2

The new Raid for Modern Warfare 2‘s Spec-Ops mode picks up right where the previous sees the trio of Gaz, Farah, and Price still on the hunt for Alex Keller while exploring the Atomgrad bunker. The team’s goal is to find the missing Captain and secure the missile found at the end of the first Raid. Get your most skilled team of three together and continue the next chapter of the Modern Warfare storyline.

3 New Party Modes

While taking a tactical and team-focused approach to the new Raid can be fun, jumping into a game with crazy rules and no other goal but to mess around is also an option in Season 2 Reloaded with the arrival of multiple Party Modes. Joining the Gun Game and Infected modes added at the start of the season, there are three new Party Modes now available in Modern Warfare 2. These modes include Drop Zone, a twist on Hardpoint that sees the team that holds the titular Drop Zone being rewarded with Care Packages, leading to killstreaks quickly taking over the play space.

Next is All or Nothing, a Free-for-All mode that sees players spawn with a Throwing Knife and an empty Pistol. Going on a killstreak will reward you with new perks including Scavenger, giving you ammo for your gun, and a leg up on the competition. The first to 20 eliminations wins! Finally, there is One in the Chamber, which is exactly what it says in the title. Every player gets a pistol with one bullet. Kill other players to get more ammo. Each player has 3 lives, but the winner is the player with the most points, so make sure you don’t just hide and try to be the last man standing. Get out there and duel!

All-New 6v6 Maps: Himmelmatt Expo

The first new map, (meaning that it isn’t a remake of a map from a previous entry in the series) that will be joining the traditional Call of Duty multiplayer is known as Himmelmatt Expo. This map can be played in 6v6 and 10v10 modes and is located at a snowy expo center in the European mountainside, this map contains a poolside exterior as well as multiple different interiors that give players the chance to engage enemies at short and mid ranges. You can find Infinity Ward’s official description of the new map here.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 2 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

