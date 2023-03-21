Atomic Heart: How to Stop a Sprout from Turning Into a Mutant | ‘Assimilation Procedure Interrupted’ Guide

When it comes to what type of survival-horror game it is, Atomic Heart really runs the gamut. With everything from androids to robots to plant monsters, the science fiction meat grinder is chewing up all sorts of creatures throughout this polymer-smashing campaign. However, when it comes to one of the trophies in particular, it can be a bit difficult to parse out what exactly you’re supposed to do to even unlock it.

This is the Assimilation Procedure Interrupted achievement, and it can stump you really easily if you’re not paying close attention to how the plant creatures come to life from the floating spores found throughout certain sections of the Vavilov Complex. That’s why we’re going to lay it all out in explicit detail for you below, ensuring that you can add this trophy to your collection with little to no trouble.

How to Interrupt the Plant Mutation Process in Atomic Heart

While you’re making your way through the Vavilov Complex, you’ll eventually come to an area where you must try to stop the overgrowth of a massive plant. Throughout this area, you’ll be running into plenty of mutant plants, so you should know the place. What you need to do at least once during this section is follow one of the smaller parasite-like plants and wait to attack it until it starts taking over the sentient functionality of one of the corpse’s nervous systems.

The body will start to jerk and change, transforming it into one of the weird plant zombies that have been attacking you throughout this area and probably earlier as well. What you want to do is equip your favorite melee weapon and begin beating the pollen out of that corpse before it gets up. It might take a few tries before it pops, but soon you’ll have the Assimilation Procedure Interrupted trophy or achievement activated.



If you missed doing this during the Vavilov Complex section, however, you’re not completely out of luck. These monsters show up throughout the remainder of Atomic Heart in a few other sections of the game. When you see them, simply follow the above instructions until the trophy or achievement pops up in order to secure this one for your tally.