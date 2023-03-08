Atomic Heart: How to Solve the Ascending the Gallows Stage Puzzle

When it comes to obtuse puzzle design, survival horror games have had the market cornered since the mid-’90s. Atomic Heart definitely isn’t reinventing the wheel with regard to this trope, either, as the game definitely has its fair share of head-scratchers. Still, there are a few especially irritating puzzles in the theater section of the game, and one of them will have you telling your robot hand, Charles, to give directions to a series of robot ballerinas, seemingly at random.

While the game definitely doesn’t make it clear how you’re meant to deal with this, we’re going to break it down for you below and hopefully save you a bit of irritation. Read on to learn how to solve the ballerina puzzle in the Art is Sacrifice chapter of Atomic Heart.

How to Open the Door to the Stage in Atomic Heart

Now you might notice from the above screenshot that the game is literally telling you how to solve this puzzle. However, if, like us, you don’t look at the floating chapter title in the top corner of the room but tend to instead follow the on-screen markers that lead you to your next destination or object of importance, then you can be forgiven for missing it, just like we did.

Essentially, what you want to do here is have Charles instruct each of the dancers to change their pose until it looks like their shadow is killing the people hanging behind them. Since it’s not clear, unless you’re a ballerina yourself, what each instruction will do, you basically just have to just cycle through them at random until each one appears to be killing the person or persons strung up nearby.

The good news is that there are only three choices per robot, so it doesn’t take too long to find the pose that you’re looking for, even if you get it wrong a couple of times. Now, with that in mind, once you’ve got all four lined up how they need to be, the door to the next section of the theater will open at last getting Agent P-3 one step closer to completing his mission and getting revenge. Go through the door for a lengthy cut scene and a pretty cool boss fight set on the grand stage of the theater.