Atomic Heart: How Long is the Game | Chapters Guide

Being that it's difficult to ascertain how far you are through Atomic Heart, some gamers might like a more clear roadmap of the chapters.

Though Atomic Heart shares some definite similarities to games like Bioshock and Half-Life 2, the way that the narrative of this adventure unfolds often makes it unclear where players actually are in the grand scheme of the narrative. That’s why we’re laying out the names of all 42 chapters below and the possible pop cultural references that many of them are tied to.

A List of the Chapters and Reference Points in Atomic Heart

No Rest for the Wicked

2. The Complex

3. What the Fuck Have I Gotten Myself Into

4. Wanted Dead or Alive: Viktor Petrov

5. Not So Fast, Major

6. In Hot Pursuit

7. Chronos Trigger (A reference to the classic SNES JRPG Chrono Trigger).

8. Everything Illuminated (See below).

9. They Want to Make a Green Mars

10. Into the Fire

11. In an Overgrown Park

12. March of Flowers

13. As You Sow, So Shall You Reap

14. Locked Inside With Hostiles

15. Run For Your Life (A possible reference to the Iron Maiden song “Run to the Hills”).

16. Breath of Fresh Air

17. Country House

18. SDC2 Volan Cheat Sheet

19. Morning Express

20. Excellent

21. The Brave New World (A reference to the classic Aldous Huxley novel, Brave New World).

22. A Glass Darkly (A reference to a biblical verse and a 1961 Swedish film called Through a Glass Darkly).

23. Hands Off

24. Made in The USSR (A possible reference to “Back in the USSR” by The Beatles).

25. The Major, the Witch, and the Warehouse (A reference to the C.S. Lewis book, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe).

26. She Sells Mustache on the Seashore (A reference to the children’s song “She Sells Seashells by the Seashore”).

27. Red Arrow

28. Tremors (A possible reference to the 1990 science-fiction film Tremors).

29. Uneasy Lies the Head That Wears a Crown (An intentionally bad translation of the phrase “Heavy is the head that wears the crown”).

30. Bug in the System

31. The Show Must Go On (Both Pink Floyd and Queen have notable songs with this title).

32. Petrov of Opera (A reference to the horror film and musical, The Phantom of the Opera).

33. Sealed with Seven Seals (A reference to the classic Ingmar Bergman film The Seventh Seal).

34. Not a Password at All

35. Ascending the Stage

36. Madman In a Box (A reference to the song “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains).

37. Sky’s the Limit

38. Combat Granny (A possible reference to the song “Combat Baby” by Metric).

39. Infirmary

40. Blood Courier

41. Everything Illuminated (A reference to the book and film Everything is Illuminated)

42. Full Bottom/An Inconvenient Truth (A reference to the 2006 documentary of the same name).

43. The Nut House

44. The Final