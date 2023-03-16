Atomic Heart: Where to Find the Phone Booth in Chelomey | ‘How Can I Help You?’ Trophy Guide

Atomic Heart has been one of the most highly anticipated games around ever since it premiered its insane first trailer. Utterly jam-packed with robot fighting action and set in a heartless soviet utopia in an alternate reality, the game immediately courted comparisons to games like acclaimed shooters like Bioshock, taking the hype for the game even further up the pole.

While the final product might not quite measure up to this high benchmark, Atomic Heart has still been fairly well-received for the most part. Though many find its chatty protagonist to be a bit aggravating, the graphics and gameplay are fun enough to make a playthrough well worth your while, so long as you don’t get too bogged down seeking out the solutions to its many cryptic trophies and achievements.

How to Find the Chelomey Phone Booth in Atomic Heart

Though anxious trophy and achievement hunters might have spent the entire game looking for the phone booth that triggers this one, it’s actually found pretty close to the start of the game. Unfortunately, this means that if you missed it, you need to start a new game in order to nab this one. To get “How Can I Help You?” to pop, players must wait until the starting gondola sequence is complete and then make their way past the first groups of people and balloons in search of a white fountain.

This will be when the objective in the top left corner says, “Go Around the Crowd.” Once you find the white fountain with the benches and the ice cream cart nearby, you’ll also notice a white phone booth on the left-hand side of the fountain. It’s sort of hidden in the back, but it’s clearly a phone booth. Once you spot it, just walk up and tap the requisite shoulder button to open the door. From here, Agent P-3 will do the rest, picking up the receiver and putting in Russian coins to make a call.

That’s all there is to it, really. The trophy or achievement will pop on its own, and you’ll be one step closer to that highly coveted Platinum Trophy or 100% completion you’ve been craving. We just hope you didn’t spend the entire game looking for it like some players undoubtedly did.