Former Diablo & World Of Warcraft Developers Form New Studio Gas Giant Games

While the Diablo IV early beta access weekend is hot on the minds of Diablo fans two former Diablo and World of Warcraft developers have formed a brand new studio known as Gas Giant Games. While there is very little information on the new studio yet the team includes veteran developers from studios such as Blizzard, BioWare, Epic Games, and many more.

Jay Wilson, Game Director of Diablo III and Lead Designer of World of Warcraft: Legion along with Julian Love, Senior Combat Designer on Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV announced the news of their new studio on March 14th, 2023. Speaking in a press release Wilson said:

Julian and I have together, and separately, delivered some of the best action, RPG, and strategy systems the game industry has ever seen. I felt we could create new, outstanding game experiences if we teamed up, gathered the best developers we know, and applied those skills to games and game genres that we’re passionate about. Jay Wilson – Design Director at Gas Giant Games

Following on from this, Gas Giant Games’ Creative Director Julian Love added, “Gas Giant Games starts with a core understanding of what players value in the games we make. Then we focus on delivering the s—t out of that.”

The Gas Giant Games team includes veteran developers who have worked on a number of huge industry titles including Company of Heroes, Cyberpunk 2077, Dawn of War, Diablo III, Diable Immortal, Diablo IV, Dragon Age 2, Dying Light, Gears of War 4, Gears 5, Homeworld, Deserts of Kharak, Kingdom Hearts, Overwatch, Space Marine, World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, and Legion.

While there isn’t any confirmed news on what the studio is currently working on the press release did note that “action, RPG, and strategy systems are building blocks that can enhance just about any genre of game.” Alongside this, it was noted that the current team has been working on developing several game concepts over the last two years in an attempt to narrow down which title they’d like to pursue. This announcement comes just ahead of the Game Developer’s Conference in San Francisco set to run between March 20th, 2023, and March 24th, 2023 where Gas Giant Games will be in attendance. Wilson noted at the end of his press release that the title the studio is working on will “deliver insane, visceral combat, engaging progression systems, and a unique survival experience.”