Atomic Heart – Where to Find the Talking Dead Animals | ‘Beast Friend’ Trophy Guide

Atomic Heart has a few trophies and achievements that can be pretty hard to parse out but Beast Friend is among the toughest to solve.

One of the strangest elements of Atomic Heart is the idea of polymerization. This eerie, otherworldly soviet technology allows the brains of humans to remain somewhat cognizant, even after death. With this notion in mind, you can actually gain new information from many of the corpses that have been strewn about the campaign, thanks to the ongoing robot uprising.

However, there are also a few animals that have been polymerized by the many experiments of this supposedly utopian society, and seeking all three of them out will grant you the Beast Friend trophy or achievement, as well as a bunch of really strange animal-to-human speech that you’ll be taking in and absorbing as you search for the animals in question.

How to Get the Beast Friend Trophy or Achievement in Atomic Heart

First of all, before you can find and speak with all three of the dead animals and obtain the Beast Friend trophy or achievement, you’ll have to have reached the open-world section of the game. This won’t be possible until after you’ve cleared the facility. Once you have, though, you can begin to track these three animals down.

First Talking Animal: The Cow

Once you’re in the region of Testing Ground 6, open your map and look for the indentation between the round water section of the area and the neck or stalk that connects to its southern end. Near that indentation is the dead cow, which is the first of the three animals you need to speak with.

Second Talking Animal: The Pig

Next, you’re going to need to head to Testing Ground 10. Once you’re there, open your map and pretend that the circular area is a clock. With that in mind, head for the 2 o clock section and look for an abandoned farmhouse. There you’ll find a dead chicken and the second of your animals.

Third Talking Animal: The Chicken

Finally, head to Testing Ground 11 and walk along the shore until you reach the bottom section of the map. Near the bottom of the C-shaped indentation that separates the land from the water, you’ll find the chicken by a tree, outside of a save/upgrade hub.