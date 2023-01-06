Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is still slowly adding new content as part of its first season of content, with the game’s first all-new original game mode making its debut. This mode, called Bounty, is a twist on the classic Team Deathmatch mode that puts a price on the head of certain high-performing players. For players that need an introduction to the mode or simply want a refresher, I’m here to break down what this “new” mode is all about! This guide will give a comprehensive understanding of the Bounty game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Bounty Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Bounty is a new 6v6 mode that tasks players with reaching 100 points by killing enemy combatants, similar to Team Deathmatch. The special twist that this mode introduces is that the top player on both teams will be marked as an HVT, which will then put a marker above their head for a certain amount of time. While killing a regular player raises your score by 1, killing an HVT gives your team 5 points.

The HVTs will be marked for two minutes and will be tracked continuously on the minimap and in the game world with a large “Kill” or “Defend” icon hanging above their heads for the whole game to see. After two minutes, the icons will be removed as a game checks who the top players in the game are now, marking them as the new HVTs.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

