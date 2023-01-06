Redfall Developers Point Out Their Multiplayer Game Inspirations

Redfall is the next big video game release from Arkane Studios. It’s also the first game to release under the development studio as a full Xbox exclusive. Since Microsoft acquired Arkane, their previous release, Deathloop, just managed to release on the competitor platform, Sony PlayStation 5. But now that all the exclusive deals are over and Arkane Studios can deliver their next game directly on Xbox and PC platforms, players can prepare for the launch of Redfall. This new upcoming title might be available as a solo experience, but it’s clear that this is a game you’ll want to play with friends.

The Redfall title is a bit similar to the likes of Left 4 Dead. Rather than throwing undead zombies at players, the game is focused on fighting off a legion of vampires where you can a group of friends can join together and go through the video game campaign. This game is set in a fictional island town that becomes separated from the rest of the world when a legion of vampires breaks free. Causing chaos and havoc around the island, survivors will have to band together and fight off these new deadly parasites against humanity. Again, the game offers a solo experience, but we know that there is a multiplayer component.

With Arkane Studios delivering a multiplayer title experience, Gamesradar managed to speak with the team about some of their past inspirations. There are a couple of games that came up in discussion. Ricardo Bare, the creative director behind Redfall, spoke about his time with development teams playing games together. Titles like Diablo and Borderlands were brought up as fun co-op experiences that brought friends together.

I live in constant fear that people are going to figure out that we’re just D&D players who think video games could be cooler and deeper. D&D is the best co-op game of all time, and I think people would be shocked if they knew how much we have all played D&D together as a group, from Origin Systems to ION Storm to Arkane. I am currently in three different D&D campaigns, and I still play with Ricardo on Monday nights. Harvey Smith – Gamesradar

Meanwhile, the studio director, Harvey Smith, says that fans would be shocked to know just how much the team has all played Dungeons & Dragons together. In his eyes, that’s the ultimate co-op game for players. These inspirations might have been the real driving force when it comes to crafting up Redfall, a game we’ll get to enjoy this year. Currently, we don’t have a release date just yet on when Redfall will be delivered, but players can expect the game sometime in 2023 for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Redfall in the video we have embedded above.

