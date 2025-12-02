One of the most useful Easter Eggs that appear throughout Black Ops 6 Zombies was the free Power-Up drops. Found through each map were small statues of the iconic drops that could be shot to instantly spawn that Power-Up. This secret was so great that it made a return in Black Ops 7 Zombies with Ashes of the Damned. These Easter Eggs will give you a chance to get one of these Power-Ups when you need them most. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Ashes of the Damned

There are 8 Power-Ups found on Ashes of the Damned. 7 of the Power-Ups will spawn at the start of the game and all of them will need to be picked up before the final Fire Sale Power-Up appears. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of Ashes of the Damned. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

Max Ammo

Go into the Sever Room at the southwest corner of the Janus Towers Plaza. Look in the hole in the ceiling to the left of the Quick Revive machine. This is where you will find the Max Ammo.

Insta-Kill

To find Insta-Kill, go to Vandorn Farm and go to the southeast corner of the area to find a giant silo. Look at the top of the silo to see an open door. You can see the Insta-Kill skull in the opening.

Double Points

Go to the Lost Cabins, the Fog between Blackwater Lake and Ashwood. Leave Blackwater Lake and go into the first cabin on your left. Go to the second floor of the cabin and look into the woods to the east. Off in the distance, you can see the Double Points drop next to a tree.

Max Armor

Go to the Grounded Ship, between Vandorn Farm and Ashwood. Go up the slope along the north side of the ship. You will find a blue shipping container at the top of the slope. Look into this container to find the Max Armor.

Nuke

In Ashwood, you can find the Nuke in the bell tower of the church that is between the gates that lead toward Blackwater Lake and Vandorn Farm.

Full Power

Go to Zarya Cosmodrome and head down the northern sloping path that leads down to the Flame Trench beneath the rocket. Look through the gap in the gate to the northeast. You will find this Power-Up in a doorway.

Bonus Points

At Exit 115, look up to the south and across the broken highway above the Point of Interest. You can see the Bonus Points under a car.

Fire Sale

Once all the other Power-Ups have been shot and picked up, you can find the Fire Sale at Blackwater Lake. Go into the Cabin and up the stairs. Once at the top of the stairs, look up through the destroyed roof. You will see this Power-Up floating in the sky.

That is how to find all 8 of the free Power-Ups on the Ashes of the Damned map in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.