Black Ops 7 Campaign: Containment Mission Intel Location

“Containment” is the eleventh and final mission in the Black Ops 7 campaign. It’s time to completely destroy the Cradle and take out Kagan once and for all. As players attempt to finish the story, there is a final piece of Intel that can be found during this dive deep into the rabbit hole. While trying to survive, players will want to know where to get the Intel hidden within this mission. So, allow me to provide some assistance! This guide will show players where to find the Containment mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Containment Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Containment mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Face the Nightmare.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: Hanging by a thread. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

During the Kagan boss fight, go to the east end of the arena. This is the side with the window that Kagan is standing in. Jump onto some of the nearby boxes and turn right. You will find a Guild crate with an opening in the back. Jump into the crate to find this Intel.

You now know where to find the “Face the Nightmare” item and collect the Containment mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.