Black Ops 7 Zombies: How to Complete the Free Quick Revive Soda Fountain Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned

Getting your perks is integral to survival in Black Ops 7 Zombies. While you can either spend points to get your perks or test your luck with the Mystery Perk reward drops, there is an Easter Egg that allows you to get a perk for absolutely free. This is the Soda Fountain Easter Egg, which will reward a player with a perk if they collect the correct ingredients. One of the perks that can be acquired from this machine is Quick Revive, which will keep you alive longer and can pick up your downed teammates in a flash. This guide will show players how to complete the Free Quick Revive Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Quick Revive Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned

To get a free Quick Revive, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: toilet cleaner, a fish, and an empty Stim Shot. These items are found in the same locations every game. Make sure you only pick up these items, since picking up other ingredients can ruin the mixture and stop you from getting the free Perk.

The toilet cleaner can be found on a table at the west end of the Server Room, found in Janus Towers Plaza.

To find the fish, go to Blackwater Lake and head to the dock at the west end of the area near the Mystery Box spawn. You will find the fish on the edge of the dock.

Finally, you can find the Stim Shot in the Control Room of Zarya Cosmodrome, the building right behind the Wisp Tea machine. Go to the north end of the room to find a shelf. The Stim Shot is on this shelf.

Now that you have all the ingredients, go into Reba’s Diner at Exit 115. Behind the counter is a Soda Fountain. Interact with it, and you will fill up the large soda cup under the machine. Once the cup is filled, interact with it again and you will pick it up, drink from it, and get your free perk. Each player can only get one free perk from the soda fountain per game.

You now know how to complete the free Quick Revive soda fountain Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.