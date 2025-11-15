Black Ops 7 Campaign: Breakpoint Mission Intel Location

With all of their personal issues solved, Spectre One must stop the Cradle attack and take out a traitor in Mission 10, “Breakpoint,” in the Black Ops 7 campaign. While trying to survive, players will want to know where to get the Intel hidden within this mission. While not too far from the mission’s main path, this collectible is tucked away out of sight and out of mind. So, allow me to provide some help in finding this thing! This guide will show players where to find the Breakpoint mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Breakpoint Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Breakpoint mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Trigger Finger.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: The high road. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

You will go to a docking area to destroy the Cradle bioweapon. Look at the white crates on the other side of the walkway opposite the docks. Go into one of the open crates to find this Intel on the ground.

You now know where to find the “Trigger Finger” item and collect the Breakpoint mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.