Black Ops 7 Zombies: Ashes of the Damned Music Easter Egg Guide

As a new map and some familiar faces take center stage with the start of Black Ops 7 Zombies , the classic music easter eggs that have been a longtime fixture of the Call of Duty Zombies mode since its inception once again make an appearance in the new launch map, Ashes of the Damned. To unlock this song, players will need to know how to activate the musical Easter Egg. Luckily, it’s very simple once you know where to find a few specific items. This guide will show players how to unlock the Ashes of the Damned Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Ashes of the Damned Music Egg Song in Black Ops 7 Zombies

Similar to the other musical easter eggs from across the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 items hidden around the map and hold the interact button for each one of them. These items ranged from the classic Teddy Bears to small clocks, but in Black Ops 7, you will need to look for headphones sporting Mr. Peeks’ bunny ears. These are the exact same headphones that players interacted with in Black Ops 6 to unlock that game’s Easter Egg songs. These can be activated in any order.

The first set of headphones you can find is in the server room building in the southeast corner of the Janus Tower Plaza area. This is the same room with the Quick Revive machine and T.E.D.D.’s Head. Go up to the Quick Revive machine and face away from it. You will find a glass room in the middle of the building. Look in the left corner of this room, close to the Perk Machine, and you will find the headphones on top of a server.

The next headphone is in Judgement Square at the Ashwood area, found at the center of the map. This is the area where you find the Double Tap machine. Go up the stairs and look at the destroyed roof above the VS Recon Wallbuy. You’ll see the headphones on a wooden beam.

Finally, go to Exit 115 and go to the pump station outside the diner. Look to the right of Shadow 5X Wallbuy to see a jeep. The headphones are in the passenger seat of this car.

With all the headphones interacted with, the song “Turn to Ashes” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Elena Siegman will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Ashes of the Damned, but can only be activated once per game.

You now know how to activate the Ashes of the Damned Music Easter Egg song in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.