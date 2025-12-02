Black Ops 7 Zombies: How to Complete the Jump Pad Easter Egg on Ashes of the Damned | Free Ray Gun Mark II Guide

The Ray Gun Mark II was first introduced in Black Ops 2 and with Black Ops 7 Zombies acting as a spiritual successor to that game, it only makes sense that the weapon appears in Ashes of the Damned. While players can test their luck and try to get the powerful gun from either the Mystery Box or as a reward from T.E.D.D. Trials, there is an Easter Egg that guarantees a Mark II “free” of charge. This Easter Egg involves using the Jump Pads found around the map. Players will want to know how to get this free Wonder Weapon by using these Jump Pads. This guide will show players how to complete the Jump Pad Easter Egg and get a free Ray Gun Mark II on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Complete the Jump Pad Easter Egg and Get a Free Ray Gun Mark II on Ashes of the Damned

The Jump Pad Easter Egg can be done on any round, but the rewards you get for completing it will improve the higher the round you complete it on. To get the free Ray Gun Mark II, you will need to complete the Easter Egg on Round 18 or higher.

To start the quest, you will need to use all of the Jump Pads in a single round, making a full loop around the map. You can start at any location, and if you do it correctly, you will end up at the same location you started. I suggest starting at Janus Towers Plaza since you will need to return to this location for the next step of the quest. As you go to each Jump Pad, look at the back of the machine and take note of the number written on it. This is important for the next step.

Janus Towers Tower is #1.

Vandorn Farm is #2.

The southern-facing Jump Pad at Ashwood that connects to Blackwater Lake and Vandorn Farm is #3.

Blackwater Lake is #4.

Exit 115 is #5.

Zarya Cosmodrome is #6.

The northern-facing Jump Pad at Ashwood that connects to Zarya Cosmodrome and Exit 115 is #7.

After you have used all the Jump Pads, stay at Janus Towers Plaza for 4 full rounds. This means if you want get the Mark II, you should do the Jump Pad step on Round 14 at the earliest. After the 4th round, look at the light on the tower above the Jump Pad. It will flash several times, each sequence representing a number. There will be a brief pause where the light is out between each number. This light will tell you an order between 1-7.

Once you have the full sequence, you you will need to use the Jump Pads in that order. From testing, it appears that you will always start with one of the Ashwood Jump Pads. For my playthrough, my number sequence was 3-6-5-7-2-1-4. This means I had to use the Jump Pads in the follwing order: Southern Ashwood-Exit 115-Zarya Cosmodrome-Northern Ashwood-Vandorn Farm-Janus Towers Plaza-Blackwater Lake.

If you’ve done this successfully, you will return to Ashwood and now there will be a purple Rift somewhere in the sky between two of the Points of Interest. You will need to find the Rift and then use the correct Jump Pad to reach it. In my game, I found it between Exit 115 and Zarya Cosmodrome. You need to make sure you use the right Jump Pad. Even if you use one that takes you between the two locations, it might be the wrong one. If you use any Jump Pad that isn’t the right one, the Rift will disappear and you will need to wait 4 rounds for the light at Janus Towers Plaza to turn back on and try again. If done correctly, you will fly into the Rift and appear back in Ashwood. A ton of rewards will spill out of the Rift, including the free Ray Gun Mark II.

You now know how to complete the Jump Pad Easter Egg and get a free Ray Gun Mark II on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.