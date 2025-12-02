Black Ops 7 Zombies: How to Complete All Free Perk Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned | Mixologist Achievement Guide

Getting your perks is integral to survival in Black Ops 7 Zombies. While you can either spend points to get your perks or test your luck with the Mystery Perk reward drops, there is an Easter Egg that allows you to get a perk for absolutely free. This is the Soda Fountain Easter Egg, which will reward a player with a perk if they collect the correct ingredients. While players can only get one perk from this machine per match, getting all 4 across multiple games will unlock the Mixologist Achievement and Trophy. So, allow me to break down how to get all of these free perks. This guide will show players how to complete all the Free Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Complete All Free Perk Soda Fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned

To get the free Perks from the Soda Fountain, you will need to bring 3 ingredients to the machine found in Reba’s Diner at Exit 115. These items are found in the same locations every game. Each player can only get one free perk from the soda fountain per game. Once you have your ingredients, interact with the machine, and you will fill up the large soda cup under the machine. Once the cup is filled, interact with it again and you will pick it up, drink from it, and get your free perk.

Juggernog

To get a free Juggernog, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: a weed, a jar of milk, and a rack of eggs.

The weed can be found growing out of some concrete in Janus Towers Plaza. Go to the Ammo Crate and then go to the right of the crate. Stick to the left wall as you go toward the west end of the area and toward the exit that leads to Monolith Forest. Go up the slope of the destroyed road. At the top of this path is the weed growing out of the ground.

For the jar of milk, go to Vandorn Farm and go to the top of the stairs that connect the Cellar and the Barn. Look through the small open door next to the stairs to find the jar.

For the rack of eggs, go into Reba’s Diner in Exit 115 and enter the kitchen. You can find the eggs on a shelf near the Saw Blade Trap switch.

Quick Revive

To get a free Quick Revive, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: toilet cleaner, a fish, and an empty Stim Shot.

The toilet cleaner can be found on a table at the west end of the Server Room, found in Janus Towers Plaza.

To find the fish, go to Blackwater Lake and head to the dock at the west end of the area near the Mystery Box spawn. You will find the fish on the edge of the dock.

Finally, you can find the Stim Shot in the Control Room of Zarya Cosmodrome, the building right behind the Wisp Tea machine. Go to the north end of the room to find a shelf. The Stim Shot is on this shelf.

Speed Cola

To get a free Speed Cola, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: a plant, a bag of peppers, and packets of sugar.

The plant can be found in the snow behind a parked truck near the northern entrance to Blackwater Lake.

The bag of peppers is in a box next to the northern door of Hargrove’s Mercantile in Ashwood.

Finally, you can find the packets of sugar on the counter near the soda fountain in Reba’s Diner at Exit 115.

Stamin-Up

To get a free Stamin-Up, you will first need to find 3 ingredients hidden across the map: a box of lemons, a bag of coffee beans, and a gasoline can.

The box of lemons can be found at Vandorn Farm. Go to the bottom of the stairs under the Farmhouse and look to the right to find a shelf. The box of lemons is on the bottom shelf.

The bag of coffee beans is behind the counter in Hargrove’s Mercantile at Ashwood.

The canister of gas is found sitting on the ground next to a garbage can outside the eastern door of the McDougal’s Service Station container in Exit 115.

You now know how to complete all free perk soda fountain Easter Eggs on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.