Black Ops 7 Campaign: Disruption Mission Intel Location

While Spectre One is stuck in Avalon, players will switch over to Spectre Two during the “Disruption” mission of Black Ops 7. This secondary team will need to find The Guild’s quantum computer in Tokyo and send the data found on it to Mason and his team. As players make their way through Japan, there is also some secret Intel that can be collected. Players will want to make sure they get this item, so allow me to reveal its location. This guide will show players where to find the Disruption mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Disruption Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Disruption mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Best Laid Plans.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: Filing for victory. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

After crashing the yacht into the shore. You will need to drop through the skyline of a nearby building. Once inside, go up the stairs to the second floor. Look in the corner of the room on the second floor to find this Intel on a cabinet.

You now know where to find the “Best Laid Plans” item and collect the Disruption mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.