Ashes of the Damned has a whole new way to explore the map in Black Ops 7 Zombies with the introduction of Ol’ Tessie. This drivable Wonder Vehicle will allow players to cross great distances and travel through the dangerous wilds of the Dark Aether. While the truck is useful on its own, there are a few upgrades that players can attach to the truck. One of these upgrades is the Abomination Heads hood ornament. By repurposing the remains of the deadly monster, players can add a new attack to the vehicle, allowing them to cut through the horde with a powerful laser. Players will want to know where to find this upgrade and how to attach it to Tessie. So, allow me to break down how to acquire this powerful tool for the Wonder Vehicle. This guide will show players how to unlock the Ol’ Tessie Abomination Upgrade on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Ol’ Tessie Abomination Upgrade on Ashes of the Damned

After returning power to Ashwood and building the Pack-a-Punch machine on the back of Ol’ Tessie, head to Exit 115 in the southwest corner of the map. Buy your way into Reba’s Diner. Hang out inside the diner for a while until a Zombie called the Cook spawns. Kill him and he will drop the Freezer Key.

Go to the northeast corner of the diner and use the key on the right freezer to open it and reveal the Abomination Carcass. Pick up the Carcass to add it to your inventory.

With the Carcass acquired, go back to Ashwood and put Tessie in the same garage where you found the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once she is parted inside, go to the buildable table and interact with it.

When the building process is done, the Abinmation Heads will be attached to the front of the truck. These heads will eat any Zombies that get close to them and will have a rechargeable beam attack that you can shoot while driving Tessie.

You can now unlock the Ol’ Tessie Abomination upgrade on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.