Black Ops 7 Zombies finally flings players into the Dark Aether, the story’s namesake, for a full map. No longer are we seeing glimpses or references to this otherworldly dimension; Ashes of the Damned throws us right into the deep end with both old and new faces banding together to take on a new threat and save their souls. As players travel through the Place Below Creation, there are several pieces of Intel that players can collect to learn more about the area’s history as well as the crew and new hints at the story’s future. To learn everything they can about this map, players will want to know how to get all of these collectibles. This guide will show players all Ashes of the Damned Intel locations in Black Ops 7 Zombies.

All Ashes of the Damned Intel Locations in Black Ops 7 Zombies

Ashes of the Damned has 26 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 3 categories: Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts. You can track these items in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Each piece of Intel comes with an in-game hint that can be found in the Zombies Intel menu. Some pieces of Intel are only found as part of the Ashes of the Damned Main Quest Easter Egg on the map and it will be noted what step you need to be on to get the Intel.

Audio Logs

There are a total of 14 Audio Logs in Ashes of the Damned. These can be in the form of small tape recorders or miniature gramophones hidden all across the map. When you interact with them, they will play a recording that you can stay and listen to. You can replay the audio in the “Zombie Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 10 Audio Log Intel on Ashes of the Damned.

Tilling the Earth

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

After fixing the generator and turning on the Power Switch at Vandorn Farm, go into the Farmhouse. You will find this Intel in a pan on the stove on the first floor behind the dining table.

Meat the Vandorns

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel will spawn after you start the Vandorn Farm Wisp Trial. You don’t need to complete the step; just start it. Go into the Farmhouse and look at the clock behind the skeleton at the head of the table. Look at where the hour hand is. Then, look at the floor around the dinner table. There are carvings on the ground that mirror the clock, with the “XII” being behind the head of the table. Stand on the carving matching the time on the clock and look at the skeleton sitting at the head of the table. His head will slowly turn toward you. When the head fully faces you, its eyes will glow red. Shoot the skeleton in the head with an Aetherium-charged shot of your Necrofluid Gauntlet to start this trial. Once you’ve done this, go down into the cellar and you will find this Intel on a shelf at the bottom of the stairs that lead under the Farmhouse.

Ground Control

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

To get this Intel to spawn, you will need to complete the Serum and the lockdown in Yuri’s Lab at Zarya Cosmodrome. Once you’ve inhaled the purple gas, go into the Control Room, the area behind the Wisp Tea perk machine, and where you find the Armor Wallbuy in this area. Go to the northern entrance to the room and turn left to find this Log next to a control console.

What Came After

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

To get this Intel to spawn, you will need to complete the Serum and the lockdown in Yuri’s Lab at Zarya Cosmodrome. Once you’ve inhaled the purple gas, go down into the flame trench beneath the rocket. Look next to the door that leads to Support Systems. You will find this Intel on a box.

She Got Hers

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

Found inside Reba’s Diner at Exit 115, go behind the counter of the diner and you will find this Log next to a sink.

He Got His

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

Go to McDougal’s Service Station in Exit 115 and go to the southern entrance of the building. You will find the Log on a shelf next to the door once you enter the building.

The Price You Pay

Hint: Tailor-Made

Go into the Tailor Shop, the building at the east end of Ashwood to the right of the Vulture Aid machine. There is a strange mirror in this building. Go to the side of the room opposite the mirror to find this Intel.

Craftsmanship

Hint: Top shelf spirits

Go into the Ruby Rabbit, the building closest to the western Zipline in Ashwood and the building that has the Juggernog machine. Go up to the second floor and you will find this Log on a table at the top of the stairs.

Cold Blooded Thriller

Hint: Life preserver

At Blackwater Lake, go into the boathouse at the north end of the area. This Log is on a workbench in the northwest corner of the boathouse.

The Fate of the Flock

Hint: Smithy

After returning power to Ashwood, you will gain access to the garage under the wooden bridge. Go into the garage and look on the shelf in the northeast corner of the building to find this Log.

Scene 27 The Drowning

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel can be collected after completing the Blackwater Lake Wisp Trial during the Main Quest. You will need to shoot 4 film canisters around the area in the order shown on the projector. Once you’ve shot all of the canisters in the right order, This Log will spawn. It can be found near the canister at the back of the Cabin, on a railing next to the Ammo Crate.

Study Room Monologue Rehearsal

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel can be collected after completing the Blackwater Lake Wisp Trial during the Main Quest. You will need to shoot 4 film canisters around the area in the order shown on the projector. Once you’ve shot all of the canisters in the right order, This Log will spawn. It can be found near the canister in the boathouse, resting on a windowsill next to the Armor Wallbuy.

Confrontation in the Parlor – Camera B

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel can be collected after completing the Blackwater Lake Wisp Trial during the Main Quest. You will need to shoot 4 film canisters around the area in the order shown on the projector. Once you’ve shot all of the canisters in the right order, This Log will spawn. It can be found near the canister inside the Cabin, on a shelf to the left of the Power Switch.

Director’s Notes: Improv Test

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel can be collected after completing the Blackwater Lake Wisp Trial during the Main Quest. You will need to shoot 4 film canisters around the area in the order shown on the projector. Once you’ve shot all of the canisters in the right order, This Log will spawn. It can be found near the canister in the shed with the Crafting Table, on the same shelf as the film canister next to the Fumigator spawn location.

Documents

There are 6 Documents on Ashes of the Damned. These pieces of Intel are small pieces of paper. Unlike Audio Logs, Document Intel can’t be read in-game. You can read each Document in full by going to Zombie Intel. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 4 Document Intel on Ashes of the Damned.

Cut

Hint: Crickets

To find this Intel, go to Blackwater Lake and head into the shed at the southwest corner of the area. This is the building with a crafting table and a Fumigator. Go into the back room with the Fumigator and next to it, you will find a dartboard on the wall. Stand on the opposite side of the room with your back against the wall and then shoot a bullseye. The Document will then fall to the ground.

Maintenance

Hint: Rocket, Paper, Scissors

Go to Zarya Cosmodrome and go into the Control Room. Go to the north end of the room to find a shelf. Look on the bottom shelf to find a pile of papers. Shoot this pile of papers to reveal this Document.

Signal Fires

Hint: Ascend, Descend

At Ashwood, go to the eastern Zipline that connects the upper and lower parts of the area and look down from the top. You will see this Document on a platform that you can drop down onto, found between the upper level and the ground.

Playmates

Hint: Like a needle…

At Vandorn Farm, hold the interact button on every single haybale around the area. For nearly all of the haybales, nothing will happen. When you interact with one of these piles of hay, this Document will fall to the ground. The haybale with the Intel is random, so just look through all of them.

Evidence

Hint: Oil change

This Intel is found in McDougal’s Service Station at Exit 115. Look on the workbench to the left of the Crafting Table to find this Intel.

Good Game

Hint: Tanks a lot

You will need to acquire the Melee Machiatto perk and then head to Janus Towers Plaza. At the bottom of the steps leading up to the tower is a Project Janus vehicle. Use the Melee Machiatto punch attack on the hood of this vehicle and this Document will fall to the floor.

Artifacts

There are 6 Artifacts in Ashes of the Damned. These are important items that can be found on the map by completing Easter Eggs and acquiring the map’s unique Wonder Weapons. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 7 Artifacts Intel in Ashes of the Damned.

T.E.D.D.’s Head

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You can find T.E.D.D.’s Head at Janus Tower Plaza. Go into the Server Room in the southeast corner of the area and look for a panel on the ground with the Project Janus logo. Melee the panel to reveal T.E.D.D.’s Head. The first time you pick up this item, you will unlock this Intel.

Mirror of the Forgotten

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The Mirror of the Forgotten is an item found in the Tailor Shop at Ashwood. You unlock this Artifact, you will need to collect the Powder of the Forgotten. To get this, you will need to first get the new Wisp Tea Perk. You can buy this from the machine at Zarya Cosmodrome or complete the TV Twins Easter Egg at Vardorn Farm to get a guaranteed Wisp Tea can for free. Either way, you will need to go into the x at Ashwood while the Wisp is active. Go into the Tailor Shop next to the Vulture Aid machine to find the Mirror of the Forgotten. The Wisp will fly into the mirror, emitting a strange energy, revealing an image of an octahedron. Shoot the mirror with the Necrofluid Gauntlet to break the glass. The Powder of the Forgotten will then fall onto the ground in front of the mirror.

DG-2 Turret

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The DG-2 Turret is the final upgrade for Ol’ Tessie. To unlock it, complete the Serum part of the Main Quest and then go to Rabbit Alley in Ashwood to find the same octahedron that was seen in the mirror you broke to get the Powder of the Forgotten. This is the Seal of Sorrows.

To open it, you will need to find 3 keys to remove the chains wrapped around the strange artifact. These keys are found in the Fog, and each one will cause a negative effect to the player who is carrying it. Each key has 3 possible spawn locations, and you can collect these keys in any order. Each of them requires you to shoot the key with the Necrofluid Gauntlet and then recall the spikes with the reload button to pull the key back to you.

Terrapin Key

The Terrapin Key is a green key that can be found in the Grounded Ship between Vandorn Farm and Ashwood. Here are the 3 locations.

Go under the ship and look at the barrels at the east end of the vessel. You will see the glowing green key behind some barrels.

Up on the deck of the ship, look through the window at the south end of the vessel. You will see the key behind a shelf.

Look in the cargo container to the west of the ship to find the key behind the closed container door.

When you pick up this key, your movement speed will be greatly reduced, so make sure Tessie is nearby so you can quickly drive away from the Zombies in the Fog.

Bruin Key

The Bruin Key is an orange key that can be found in the Crashed Rocket area between Ashwood and Zarya Cosmodrome. Here are the 3 locations.

On the western cliffside close to the Ashwood entrance.

On the east side of the fallen tower near the Ashwood entrance.

On the roof of the Control Room, near a spinning radar to the east of the Zarya Cosmodrome entrance.

When you pick up this key, you will be forced to equip your melee weapon until you drop the key.

Nightbird Key

The Nightbird Key is a red key that can be found in the Orda Graveyard between Ashwood and Exit 115. Here are the 3 locations.

In the mouth of a T-Rex skull on the west side of the road near the Ashwood entrance.

Climb up a rock near the center of the graveyard and look at the top of a cliff to your southeast to see another T-Rex skull. This key is also in the skull’s mouth.

Go to the end of the road leading away from the Exit 115 entrance. Look to the right of the Project Janus vehicles to find this key against the icy cliffside.

When you pick up this key, your health will be greatly reduced, so make sure Tessie is nearby so you can quickly drive away from the Zombies in the Fog.

Once all of the keys have been brought to the Seal of Sorrows, a cutscene will play where the crew is contacted by an aetherial being known as The Entity. After the cutscene, you will be able to pick up the DG-2 Turret in the same place as the Seal of Sorrows. Pick up the DG-2 Turret Barrel to unlock the Intel.

Seal of Sorrow

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

When you open the Seal of Sorrow and the cutscene with the Entity ends, you will instantly unlock this Intel.

Necrofluid Gauntlet

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The Necrofluid Gauntlet is this map’s unique Wonder Weapon and can be obtained by pure chance by relying on the Mystery Box, but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. You will need to open the strange occult cube beneath the Farmhouse at Vandorn Farm. To do this, you will need to charge the cube with an Aether Barrel, which can only be obtained with the help of our old friend, Klaus.

To unlock Klaus, you will need to free him from the cell in the Sheriff’s Office. To get Klaus out of his prison, you will first need to progress through the game until you reach at least Round 8, which is when it’s possible to get an Uber Klaus Elite Enemy to spawn. You will need to defeat this enemy to start the quest of freeing the much smaller but friendlier Klaus. Before starting this fight, you will want to make sure you have some good weapons. I suggest having a weapon that is at least at the blue Rare rarity and Pack-a-Punch Level 1. This will give you a fighting chance, and if you can get above this level, the fight will be made even easier.

When you’re ready for the fight and are at Round 8 or beyond, go to Janus Tower Plaza. Go to the western part of the area and look up at the cliff made of destroyed road with a Project Janus crate on it. When you get close to it, Uber Klaus will burst out from the container. Target the shield generators on the mini-boss’s shoulders and then break its armor by targeting its arms and head. When you do enough damage to the large body, a Klaus core will eject. Take out this smaller robot to fully defeat the Uber Klaus. The enemy will drop a Stabilizer Chip that you will need to use to free Klaus.

The Sheriff’s Office is found in the northeast corner of Ashwood, to the left of the Vulture Aid Perk Machine. Once inside, you will find the cell with Klaus inside. Next to the cell door is a chip reader. Interact with it to insert the Stabilizer Chip. The system will start to activate, but will then say “Update Requires Restart.”

You will need to throw 2 Stun Grenades at Klaus to reboot his systems. You will know that you have successfully activated the robot if you see a stun icon above its head.

Klaus will stand up from the chair and fly out of the cell, landing in the map’s play area. You will be able to direct Klaus on where to go by using your Tactical button. He uses a Pack-a-Punched Assault Rifle and does a lot of damage, being able to sometimes throw LT53 Kazimir grenades. He will be active for a few minutes before returning to his cell. You can summon him again by spending 2,000 Essence at any of the Klaus consoles found in each area of the map.

Now that you have Klaus, head over to Zarya Cosmodrome in the southeast corner of the map. Go down the stairs to the left of the Wisp Tea Perk Machine and open the shutter doors to enter the Support Systems. Immediately to your right is a control panel next to a glass container holding an Aether Barrel. Direct Klaus to stand in front of the panel, and he will stomp the ground, returning power to the machine.

Interact with the panel, and a red scanner will be activated, creating a red circle on the ground. You will need to stand in the circle for about 20 seconds to fill a meter. You will have 60 seconds to fill the meter. If you leave the circle or a Zombie enters the circle, the meter will stop filling. If you get too far away from the circle or time runs out, the scanner will turn off, and you will need to wait until the next round to try again. When you fill the meter by standing in the scanner, the glass container will open and you will be able to pick up the Aether Barrel.

You will need to take the Aether Barrel to the 3 generators around the map at Ashwood, Blackwater Lake, and Vandorn Farm. While carrying the barrel, you won’t be able to sprint or use the jump pads, so make sure you have Tessie nearby to take you to each location. You can technically go to the generators in any order, but the best order is Ashwood, Blackwater Lake, and then Vandorn Farm, since you will need to take the Barrel to a location on the Farm when it is fully charged.

Go to Ashwood and interact with the generator to insert the Aether Barrel. You will need to wait around 15 seconds for the canister to charge. Once it does, pick up the Barrel and progress to Blackwater Lake. You will have 105 seconds to reach the next generator. Repeat the process at the Lake generator. When this one is charged, take the canister to Vandorn Farm within 100 seconds. Insert the Barrel into the generator and wait for it to get fully charged.

Now that the Barrel is fully charged, you have 100 seconds to take the Aether Barrel down into the Cellar below the Farmhouse. You will find a strange cube in this basement. Approach it while carrying the fully charged Aether Barrel. The energy will transfer from the Barrel to the cube, causing it to glow with green circles on 3 of its faces and an eye on the fourth face. By interacting with the circles, you will be able to cycle through a series of symbols. You will need to figure out which symbols open the box.

Go to either of the Jump Pads that connect Janus Tower Plaza and Vandorn Farm. Use the Jump Pad and, while in the air, look at the roofs of the buildings on the farm. You will see 3 symbols. One is on the roof of the Barn, another is on the roof of the Farmhouse, and the third is on the silo next to the generator. Take note of these symbols and then return to the cube.

Enter the symbols into the cube and then interact with the eye. This will open the box and reveal the Necrofluid Gauntlet for you to pick up.

This isn’t the end of the quest, however. You will become trapped in a green circle around the cube as it spawns 6 green bubbles around the Cellar. You will need to shoot each bubble with the Necrofluid Gauntlet and then press the reload button to recall its spikes to pop each bubble. Once all the bubbles are popped, the lockdown will end, and you will now have the Wonder Weapon. The first time you get the Gauntlet, you will acquire the Intel.

Hellion Horn

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel can be collected after completing the Blackwater Lake Wisp Trial during the Main Quest. You will need to shoot 4 film canisters around the area in the order shown on the projector. Once you’ve shot all of the canisters in the right order, go up into the bedroom on the second floor of the cabin and you will find a wisp at the foot of the bed. Walk up to it and it will disappear, opening a chest on a table at the foot of the bed. Summon Klaus and direct him to walk up to the chest. He will pick up the Hellion Horn whistle inside.

You now know all 26 Intel locations on Ashes of the Damned in Black Ops 7 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.