Black Ops 7 Campaign: Collapse Mission Intel Location

“Collapse” is Mission #7 of the Black Ops 7 campaign, which takes players to the ruins of a colosseum in Avalon. Among the remains of this once great structure is a collectible Intel that players will want to make sure they grab. This item is fairly off the beaten path, so it can be easy to miss. So, allow me to show you where to get this collectible. This guide will show players where to find the Collapse mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Collapse Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Collapse mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Heavy is the Head.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: Pillar of the community. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

Go around to the northeast side of the colosseum to find some ruins. Go up the stairs to the top floor of these ruins, and you will find this Intel sitting on the ground next to a broken pillar.

You now know where to find the “Heavy is the Head” item and collect the Collapse mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.