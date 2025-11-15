Black Ops 7 Campaign: Escalation Mission Intel Location

Escalation is the fourth mission of the Black Ops 7 campaign, and like all the other levels, it has some hidden Intel that players can track down. During this mission, players will need to battle a sniper and hack some servers, so they might find themselves completely missing the collectible. Luckily, I show anyone looking for this item where to find it. This guide will show players where to find the Escalation mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Escalation Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Escalation mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Cost of Business.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: A safe room for data. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

When you reach the end of this level and enter the server building where you need to download data from 3 locations, go to the west end of the building. Enter through the door and then look to the right to find an automatic door. Go through this door and look at the desk. You will find this Intel next to a computer.

You now know where to find the "Cost of Business" item and collect the Escalation mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign.