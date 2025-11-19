Black Ops 7 Campaign: All Intel Locations | Loremaster Achievement Guide

The Black Ops 7 campaign reintroduces collectible Intel to its Campaign mode, with each mission having a collectible that the truly dedicated can track down. As players make their way through its linear missions as well as the game’s new Endgame mode, they will want to track down all of these items to not only flesh out the story, but also unlock the Loremaster Achievement and Trophy by finding all of them. This guide will show players where to find all Campaign Intel locations and unlock the Loremaster Achievement in Black Ops 7.

Where to Find All Campaign Intel Locations in Black Ops 7

The Black Ops 7 campaign has 31 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 2 categories: Missions and Endgame. You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. You will know a piece of Intel has been collected if you approach it and the pop-up screen says “Already Collected.”

Missions

There are 11 Mission Intel items, with one collectible in each level of the linear campaign.

Exposure: Becoming the Monster

Hint: Make a wish.

Progress through the mission until you encounter the strange red gas and are forced to escape the facility. You will be sent to a twisted version of the Nicuragaua section of Black Ops 2. Near the start of this section, you will find a slope with a giant machete at the top. Go to the top of this slope, and you will find a covered well. This Intel can be found in the well.

Inside: The “Truth”

Hint: The dead don’t sink, they float.

Make your way through the start of the mission until you reach the grotto to meet up with Karma. You will need to go down a zipline to reach an underground area to find her. Look to the right of her to find a body bag on the ground. Interact with the body bag to collect this Intel.

Distortion: Family Ties

Hint: Just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

This Intel is found all the way at the end of the level. When you escape the container area by rising up on the water with a boat, you will reach an exterior area with a shipping container surrounded by vines. Go behind the container to find an island you can reach. Then, turn back to the area you jumped from to see an opening. Go to the opening to find the Intel pinned to the wall with a knife.

Escalation: Cost of Business

Hint: A safe room for data.

When you reach the end of this level and enter the server building where you need to download data from 3 locations, go to the west end of the building. Enter through the door and then look to the right to find an automatic door. Go through this door and look at the desk. You will find this Intel next to a computer.

Disruption: Best Laid Plans

Hint: Filing for victory.

After crashing the yacht into the shore, you will need to drop through the skyline of a nearby building. Once inside, go up the stairs to the second floor. Look in the corner of the room on the second floor to find this Intel on a cabinet.

Collapse: Heavy is the Head

Hint: Pillar of the community.

Go around to the northeast side of the colosseum to find some ruins. Go up the stairs to the top floor of these ruins, and you will find this Intel sitting on the ground next to a broken pillar.

Fracture: Team Bond

Hint: Collision course.

Make your way through the level until you go through the first portal and reach the twisting LA highway. Progress forward until you find an open moving truck below a billboard. Go into the truck and look in the back left corner to find this Intel.

Quarantine: “Case”

Hint: The shareholders loved seeing it.

Make your way into the skyscraper where Dr. Falkner is found. Once inside, Head to the roof. Those who played Black Ops 6 will recognize this rooftop as the multiplayer map Skyline. Step out the door next to the piano and go up the nearby stairs to enter a conference room. This Intel is found on the desk.

Suppression: Lake Time

Hint: A hunter’s retreat.

Make your way through the level until you escape Vorkuta and reach Mason’s childhood home. Once inside, go up the stairs and into the room to the right. In the corner of the room is a fishing rod. This is the Intel.

Breakpoint: Trigger Finger

Hint: The high road.

You will go to a docking area to destroy the Cradle bioweapon. Look at the white crates on the other side of the walkway opposite the docks. Go into one of the open crates to find this Intel on the ground.

Containment: Face the Nightmare

Hint: Hanging by a thread.

During the Kagan boss fight, go to the east end of the arena. This is the side with the window that Kagan is standing in. Jump onto some of the nearby boxes and turn right. You will find a Guild crate with an opening in the back. Jump into the crate to find this Intel.

Endgame

There are 20 Intel items found in the open world extraction mode Endgame, which is unlocked upon finishing the Co-op campaign.

Guild History – Original Founder

Hint: Factory Office.

Go to the car Factory location in the southeast corner of the map. You might recognize this area as the Black Ops 1 multiplayer map, W.M.D.. Go to the north end of the area and go up to the second floor of the warehouse. You will find an office that isn’t part of the original multiplayer map. This Intel is on the table.

Guild History – Evolution of Vision

Hint: Writing the next Malibu novel.

Go to the Marine Villas area. This is near the northeast part of the map and southwest of Trinity Stadium. Enter the villa in the center of this area and go up the stairs, and go into the left bedroom. You will find this Intel on a desk with a mirror.

Guild History – Whistleblowers

Hint: We Salute You.

Go to the Colosseum in the northeast part of Zone II. Go underground and into the center of the arena to find a boxing ring. Go up the nearby stairs to find two chairs and a table overlooking the ring. This Intel is on the desk.

Guild History – Catalyst for Change

Hint: The Boardroom.

Go to High Town in Zone III, the city directly west of the northern half of Zone IV. Near the center of this area is a giant skyscraper. Go to the top floor, right beneath the rooftop, to find a boardroom. You will find this Intel on the table.

Cradle Report – Initial Tests

Hint: Helo Traffic Control.

Go to the Heliport area, found in the southeast corner of Zone II, close to the water that divides Zone II and I. Go to the air traffic control tower on top of the northern building. You will find this Intel in the tower.

Cradle Report – Early Tests

Hint: A matter for city council.

Go into Low Town, found in the northern half of Zone IV. Near the center of this area is City Hall. Go into the building from the front entrance, go up the stairs, turn left to go up another set of stairs, and then turn right. You will find this Intel on a desk.

Cradle Report – Mid-Level Tests

Hint: The signal is strong.

Go to the Radars area east of the Listening Post POI in Zone II on the island to the south of Zone IV. Go into one of the green, two-story buildings and go up to the second floor. You will find the Intel on a desk.

Cradle Report – Advanced Tests

Hint: Seasick.

Go to the docks between the Casino in Zone II and the northern border of Zone IV. Go to the purple boat at the northeast end of the docks and go to the rear of the boat. You will find this Intel on a table next to an unopenable door.

Civilian Letter – Mateo

Hint: Four!

Go to the far south end of the Golf Club in Zone III. There is a series of houses you can find. There is a trio of houses along the southwest side of the road. Go into the middle house and up into the bedroom on the second floor. You will find this Intel on a bookshelf.

Civilian Letter – Blake

Hint: Condo by the faire.

Go to the Pier District in Zone II. Stand in the town square and face away from the port to see a building with some tarps and scaffolding on it. Climb up the scaffolding and get up on a balcony to find the Black Ops 6 map Stakeout. Go to the southern bedroom and look in the closet to the right of the bed. You will find this Intel on a box.

Civilian Letter – Nuha

Hint: Rustic Home.

Go to the Cottages area to the northwest of the Winery POI near the north end of the map in Zone III. Go into the house near the turn on the road and go up to the second floor. You will find this Intel on a wooden desk next to a computer.

Civilian Letter – Rex

Hint: Royal Banquet

Go to the museum at the southern shore of High Town near the border of Zones III and IV. Go through the front door and through the passage in front of you. Then, turn left to enter a banquet hall with a piano. This Intel is on a round table near the center of the room.

Avalon Security – Lockdown

Hint: Policing the sea.

Go to Coastal Security, an area on an island in Zone III to the northwest of Zone IV. Climb on top of the building near the center of the area and go into the traffic control tower. You will find this Intel on a table near the entrance.

Avalon Security – We’re Here for You

Hint: Breezeway.

Enter the Cliff Town area in Zone I from the southwest. You will find a zipline that leads up to a wall. Go through the door to your right until you find a series of wooden desks. This Intel is found in this room.

Avalon Security – Military Protection

Hint: North West Glamping.

Go into an orange mansion in The Azure Pine area, northeast of the Golf Club. Go up into the bedroom on the second floor, and you will find this Intel on a nightstand next to the bed.

Restricted Access

Hint: Where they stash the guns.

Go to the Fort area in the southwest end of Zone IV. Near the center of this area is a U-shaped building. Go through the right door and then turn right. You will find this Intel on a wooden table.

Guild Report – David Masion

Hint: Orca target.

Go into the water in Zone III, west of High Town, to find the Yacht. Go to the rear end of the boat and go through the door to enter the vessel’s interior. Go into the hallway in the middle of this area to find this Intel on a chair.

Guild Report – Eric Samuels

Hint: Holy.

Go to the cathedral at the Marina at the north end of Zone IV. Go through the front doors and turn right to go up the stairs. Once at the top, follow the left path until you reach a side room with several desks. This Intel is on one of these desks.

Guild Report – Mike Harper

Hint: It’s a climb.

Go to the Communication Tower in Zone II and climb all the way to the top. You will find this Intel at the top.

Guild Report – Leilani Tupuola

Hint: Bedroom with a view.

Go to the High Village area right along the border of Zones II and III between the Excavation Site and Windery. Go into Zone III and go into the lone building marked on the map. Go up to the second floor to find this Intel on a dresser in the bedroom

You now know where to find all collectible Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign and how to unlock the Loremaster Achievement/Trophy. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 7 as well as other great games in the future.