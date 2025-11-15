Black Ops 7 Campaign: Suppression Mission Intel Location

The final hurdle for David Mason in the Black Ops 7 campaign is found in the ninth mission. “Suppression.” In this Cradle-induced vision, he must confront the memories of his father, Alex Mason, and come to terms with his death by holding onto his memories of him. During this journey of self-actualization, players will also have the chance to collect some Intel by finding a special collectible hidden within this dreamscape. This guide will show players where to find the Suppression mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Suppression Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Suppression mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Lake Time.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: A hunter’s retreat. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

Make your way through the level until you escape Vorkuta and reach Mason’s childhood home. Once inside, go up the stairs and into the room to the right. In the corner of the room is a fishing rod. This is the Intel.

You now know where to find the "Lake Time" item and collect the Suppression mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign.