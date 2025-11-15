Black Ops 7 Campaign: Distortion Mission Intel Location

As Mason succumbs to the effects of the Cradle in Black Ops 7, some of his insecurities are made manifest. The third mission, “Disruption,” really puts his mental strength to the test as he must face off with a twisted memory of his mentor, Frank Woods. While attempting to escape this dreamscape, players will want to make sure they don’t miss the collectible Intel found in this level. This guide will show players where to find the Distortion mission Intel location in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

Where to Find the Distortion Mission Intel Location in the Black Ops 7 Campaign

There is 1 piece of intel that can be found in the Distortion mission of the Black Ops 7 Campaign. This Intel is called “Family Ties.” You can track these items in the “Campaign Intel” section of the Career tab of the lobby menu. In this menu, you can find a hint on where to find each piece of Intel. This is the Hint for this Intel: Just a hop, skip, and a jump away. If you’re playing co-op, you will need to make sure that you pick up the Intel even if your teammate has already gotten it. You will know that a piece of Intel is collected if you approach it and it says “Already Collected” on the pop-up screen.

This Intel is found all the way at the end of the level. When you escape the container area by rising up on the water with a boat, you will reach an exterior area with a shipping container surrounded by vines. Go behind the container to find an island you can reach. Then, turn back to the area you jumped from to see an opening. Go to the opening to find the Intel pinned to the wall with a knife.

You now know where to find the "Family Ties" item and collect the Distortion mission Intel in the Black Ops 7 campaign.